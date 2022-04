Tom Jones Headed to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

click to enlarge Rick Guest Sir Tom Jones.

Earlier today, Sir Tom Jones announced his first North American tour in many years. The trek follows the release of his new album,, which came out last year.At the age of 81 with a career spanning 60 years, Jones continues to be a force of nature.He performs on September 24 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Tickets to the Tom Jones concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage are on sale now.