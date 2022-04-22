Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Tom Jones Headed to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 4:36 pm

click to enlarge Sir Tom Jones. - RICK GUEST
Rick Guest
Sir Tom Jones.
Earlier today, Sir Tom Jones announced his first North American tour in many years. The trek follows the release of his new album, Surrounded By Time — The Hourglass Edition, which came out last year.

At the age of 81 with a career spanning 60 years, Jones continues to be a force of nature.

He performs on September 24 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

Tickets to the Tom Jones concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage are on sale now.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Trending

Pink Martini To Play Cain Park in June

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the Pink Martini concert at Cain Park.

The Lighthouse and the Whaler Releases New Live Album

By Jeff Niesel

The Lighthouse and the Whaler.

Late Nite Records Opens in Clark-Fulton with Impressive Collection and Unique Hours

By Shawn Mishak

Allen Wagner.

A Rebranded Crobar Is Bringing Shows and More to the Croatian Tavern Spot on St. Clair

By Jeff Niesel

A Rebranded Crobar Is Bringing Shows and More to the Croatian Tavern Spot on St. Clair

Also in Music

Late Nite Records Opens in Clark-Fulton with Impressive Collection and Unique Hours

By Shawn Mishak

Allen Wagner.

The Lighthouse and the Whaler Releases New Live Album

By Jeff Niesel

The Lighthouse and the Whaler.

Cleveland's You're Among Friends To Play First Live Show in 5 Years

By Jeff Niesel

You're Among Friends.

Dan Bruce’s: Beta Collective To Play Release Party on April 28 at Negative Space Gallery

By Jeff Niesel

Dan Bruce's: beta collective.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us