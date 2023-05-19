The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras to Perform in Ohio Later This Month

Any Vanderpump Rules fans up for a Cincinnati road trip?

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 8:27 am

click to enlarge Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras will be performing at Ludlow Garage on May 31. - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras will be performing at Ludlow Garage on May 31.
Even to those less inclined to watch reality television, the term "Scandoval" might be vaguely familiar. In March, it was revealed that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, longtime cast members on the Bravo reality television show Vanderpump Rules, were having an affair.

To put it plainly, what has ensued since their affair was exposed has been complete and utter chaos. The affair and scandal that unfolded in real time and on the show (coined "Scandoval") have been major points of fascination for millions — even those who claim to have no interest in reality television.

Luckily, for fans of the show (or simply just fans of draaama) in Cincinnati and surrounding areas of Ohio, Sandoval's cover band, (aptly named) Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras, will be performing at Ludlow Garage on May 31. Considering that Sandoval's girlfriend at the time, Ariana Madix, found out about his affair with Leviss during a performance by the cover band, there's always hope that audience members might get to see more "Scandoval" drama unfold in real time.

Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras perform at Ludlow Garage on May 31 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit ludlowgaragecincinnati.com.

Originally published by CityBeat, Scene's sister paper in Cincinnati.
