Upcoming Horror Film Soundtrack Features Ohio-Based Acts

Akron-area native Michael Weber composed the film's original score

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 10:24 am

click to enlarge Michael Weber. - Courtesy of Michael Weber
Courtesy of Michael Weber
Michael Weber.
In the upcoming film Last Night at Terrace Lanes, a young woman and her friends find themselves at the Terrace Lanes bowling alley on its last night of operation. When chaos breaks out, she and her father must come together to try and save their friends and survive the night.

The movie notably features a soundtrack of Ohio-based musical artists, including the Vindys, Jul Big Green and the Labra Brothers. Akron-area native Michael Weber composed the film's original score. The movie stars Francesca Capaldi (best known for her role in the Disney Channel sitcom Dog with a Blog); it premieres on Apple TV on Jan. 16.

“I composed and recorded the entirety of the motion picture score, providing the sonic textures to accentuate moments of action, suspense and terror,” says Weber in a press release. “However, for scenes alongside bowlers in the film’s setting at Terrace Lanes, it needed a cool musical atmosphere, and for that, I called upon our community of local Ohio musical artists."

Weber says he wants to showcase what Ohio music has to offer and use his work as a film composer and music supervisor to help Ohio artists receive exposure.

"Ohio has a tremendous amount of musical talent around us, and I’ll be honored if I can help facilitate in the process of inching us closer to our goals of getting noticed,” he says.

Here's the full list of artists and songs on the soundtrack:
The Michael Weber Show, “C’mon C’mon”
The Vindys, “Bugs”
Uptight Sugar, “Crawl”
The Chardon Polka Band, “Grab Your Balls, We’re Going Bowling”
Hope Spinner, “With You”
The Labra Brothers, “Better Way”
Jul Big Green, “Hindsight”
Vipassana, “Baby is Better”
DeMarco Brothers, “Bloodmoon”
Thought Massm, “Star7 (Empty World)”
See Creatures, “Queen of Cups”
Radderall, “Always”

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

