Veteran Hard Rock Act Voïvod To Play Grog Shop in June

click to enlarge Catherine Deslauriers Voïvod.

The hard rock acthas just announced the dates of a summer tour in support of the band's new album, its 15th studio release."At last! After more than two years without touring, we are finally hitting the road in June 2022 in North America,” says drummer Michel "Away" Langevin in a press release. “It will be exciting for us to play songs fromfor the first time live! We can’t wait to see our old Voïvodian friends again and meet some new ones. See you then!" Voïvod comes to the Grog Shop on June 15.