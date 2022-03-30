Veteran Hard Rock Act Voïvod To Play Grog Shop in June

The hard rock act Voïvod has just announced the dates of a summer tour in support of the band's new album Synchro Anarchy, its 15th studio release.
"At last! After more than two years without touring, we are finally hitting the road in June 2022 in North America,” says drummer Michel "Away" Langevin in a press release. “It will be exciting for us to play songs from Synchro Anarchy for the first time live! We can’t wait to see our old Voïvodian friends again and meet some new ones. See you then!"
