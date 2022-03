Walk Off the Earth Coming to Agora in June

Courtesy of the Agora Walk off the Earth.

The rock/pop act Walk Off the Earth originally received acclaim when its interpretation of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know" went viral on YouTube, garnering over 180 million views.Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs, including "Red Hands,” "Fire In My Soul" and "Rule the World."The band’s just-announced summer tour brings it to the Agora on Thursday, June 2. Tickets to the Walk off the Earth concert at the Agora go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday.