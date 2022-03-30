Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Walk Off the Earth Coming to Agora in June

Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 5:02 pm

Walk off the Earth. - COURTESY OF THE AGORA
Courtesy of the Agora
Walk off the Earth.
The rock/pop act Walk Off the Earth originally received acclaim when its interpretation of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know" went viral on YouTube, garnering over 180 million views.

Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs, including "Red Hands,” "Fire In My Soul" and "Rule the World."

The band’s just-announced summer tour brings it to the Agora on Thursday, June 2.

Tickets to the Walk off the Earth concert at the Agora go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
