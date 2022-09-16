Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Wynton Marsalis To Kick Off Tri-C’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series

Concert will mark jazz great's first Cleveland appearance since 2015

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 5:02 pm

click to enlarge Wynton Marsalis. - Courtesy of Tri-C
Courtesy of Tri-C
Wynton Marsalis.
The 2022-2023 Tri-C Performing Arts series will open with a performance by jazz great Wynton Marsalis, who’ll perform in Cleveland for the first time since 2015.

The concert takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus Auditorium.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis,” says Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest and Tri-C Performing Arts, in a press release. “It’s even sweeter to host this extraordinary concert on campus, where the Marsalis’ have presented concerts and master classes over the years.”

Marsalis currently serves as managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and has amassed an unrivaled number of awards and accolades, including nine Grammys and the Pulitzer Prize for Music — the first ever awarded to a jazz artist.

Since 1988, he has led the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.
 
General admission tickets for the Wynton Marsalis concert at Tri-C cost $50.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
