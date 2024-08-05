22 Cleveland, Northeast Ohio Dispensaries Approved to Start Selling Recreational Marijuana This Week

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Cannabis Control will tomorrow morning issue nearly 100 dual-use Certificates of Operation allowing 98 current medical marijuana dispensaries to legally begin selling recreational weed.
Twenty-two of them, by Scene's count, are in Northeast Ohio (note: the issuance of a certificate does not necessarily mean the dispensary will immediately begin welcoming everyday Ohioans, so check ahead if you plan on shopping this week):
- Bloom Medicinals 737 East North St. Akron
- Culture Cannabis Club 1568 E Archwood Ave Akron
- LLC The Botanist - Akron 46 South Summit Street Akron
- Italian Herbs 2712 West Prospect Rd. Ashtabula
- Amplify 22803 Rockside Road Bedford
- Therapy Medical Cannabis 13429 Lakewood Heights Blvd Cleveland
- The Botanist - Cleveland 3865 Lakside Avenue East Cleveland
- GTI Ohio, LLC 1222 Prospect Ave E. Cleveland
- The Landing Dispensary 1978 W 3rd St Cleveland
- Shangri-La Dispensary 4618 Saint Clair Ave Cleveland
- Amplify 1782 Coventry Road Cleveland Heights
- FRX Health Of Cuyahoga Falls 1682 State Road Cuyahoga Falls
- Elyria Craft Cannabis Medical Dispensary 709 Sugar Lane Elyria
- Nectar 21100 Saint Clair Ave. Euclid
- Terrasana 10500 Antenucci Blvd STE 200 Garfield Heights
- GTI Ohio, LLC 11818 Madison Ave Lakewood
- GTI Ohio, LLC 18607 Detroit Ave Lakewood
- The Citizen by Klutch 5152 Grove Ave Lorain
- GTI Ohio, LLC 1920 Cooper Foster Park Road W Lorain
- Bloom Medicinals 382 Blackbrook Road Painesville
- The Botanist - Wickliffe 30133 Euclid Avenue Wickliffe
- AYR Dispensary 27900 Chagrin Boulevard Woodmere
“A big reason we were able to get to this point ahead of the Sept. 7 deadline was due to the foundation laid through the state’s existing Medical Marijuana Control Program,” DCC Superintendent James Canepa said in a statement. “Since existing licensees had already met stringent requirements of that program, we anticipated this process to be rather smooth. They had already undergone many of the comprehensive checks as part of that process.”
There have been 230 applications for dual-use licenses, according to the state, and they expect more to receive approval in the coming days and weeks. The state will continually update current license approvals on its Ohio Cannabis Directory as the process continues.
“As the non-medical cannabis market opens, the Division will continue to review and approve those 10(B) dispensary, or bonus licenses, for which eligible licensees have been able to apply with regard to additional locations,” Canepa said. “Since those additional sites will take time to construct, inspect and receive Certificates of Operation, we anticipate that, over the coming months and years, those 10(B) dispensaries will become operational. As required by the initiated statute, come September 2026, the Division will evaluate demand and access data to determine incremental growth and locations for additional licensees in the state."
