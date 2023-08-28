Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Abortion Petition Writers Sue Ohio Ballot Board for “Deceptive” Summary

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 3:28 pm

Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks. - Photo: Mary LeBus
Photo: Mary LeBus
Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks.

The group supporting a constitutional amendment on reproductive rights will take their arguments against a “deceptive” summary approved and written by the Ohio Ballot Board to the state supreme court.

Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights announced Monday afternoon that they plan to file a lawsuit Monday asking the Ohio Supreme Court either to order the ballot board to use the full text of the amendment on ballots this November, or to “correct blatant inaccuracies.”

“The summary that was adopted by the Ballot Board is intentionally misleading and fails to meet the standards required by Ohio law,” said OURR’s Lauren Blauvelt in a statement announcing the move.

The board met on Aug. 24 to consider what language would show up on the ballot with regard to Issue 1, the reproductive rights amendment, and Issue 2, with regard to recreational marijuana.

During the meeting, no testimony was presented on the reproductive rights amendment, but the board spent some time debating a summary written by “staff,” according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (also the chair of the ballot board), though he also said he “worked extensively on drafting this.”

The summary makes changes abortions rights advocates say alter the language in a biased way, such as using “unborn child” rather than the medically accurate term “fetus,” and changing “pregnant patient” to “pregnant woman.”

It also removes a list of procedures and medical conditions, like miscarriages and fertility treatments, in which abortion and reproductive care is used.

The two Democrats on the ballot board, state Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, and state Rep. Elliot Forhan, D-South Euclid, stood in opposition to the summary language, pushing for the use of the full text, as had been requested by the abortion rights groups prior to the meeting.

However, State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, spoke out against the amendment as she conceded that the ballot board was not present to debate the merits of the amendment.

She called the amendment “dangerous” and pledged to fight “tirelessly” against it.

The summary language passed on a vote of 3-2.

“The Ballot Board’s members adopted politicized, distorted language for the amendment, exploiting their authority in a last ditch effort to deceive and confuse Ohio voters ahead of the November vote on reproductive freedom,” Blauvelt said in the lawsuit statement.

Ohio Right to Life head Mike Gonidakis, who supported the ballot board summary when it was adopted, said he expects the court to reject the legal challenge.

“Planned Parenthood is obviously worried that Ohioans are realizing that the language is dangerous and a bridge (too) far for even pro-choice women,” Gonidakis said, mirroring comments Gavarone gave during the ballot board meeting.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.
Justice Center, East Side Church Among Damaged Buildings In Thursday's Storm

By Mark Oprea

By Mark Oprea

National Weather Service Confirms Thursday Night Tornado East of Downtown Cleveland

By Vince Grzegorek

By Vince Grzegorek

Ohio Redistricting Commission Set to Begin Work Again

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Citizens meet Sept. 9, 2021, during the second Ohio Redistricting Commission meeting of the day.

Laura Meckler: In Conversation on Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity

By Vince Grzegorek

By Vince Grzegorek

Laura Meckler: In Conversation on Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity

Shaker Heights Trump Supporter Convicted of Voter Fraud Gets Three Years in Prison

By Mark Oprea

James Dalton Saunders, a 56-year-old tax lawyer living in Shaker Heights, was convicted of two accounts of voter fraud. He was sentenced Monday to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Justice Center, East Side Church Among Damaged Buildings In Thursday's Storm

By Mark Oprea

By Mark Oprea

National Weather Service Confirms Thursday Night Tornado East of Downtown Cleveland

By Vince Grzegorek

By Vince Grzegorek

CMSD Chief Warren Morgan Wants to Hear From You in Upcoming Listening Session Tour

By Mark Oprea

Warren Morgan (center) at his induction ceremony on May 9, 2023, at Garrett Morgan High School in Ohio City.
