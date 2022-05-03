Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

ACLU, Equitas Health Sue Ohio Over Clause That Allows Doctors to Deny Health Care Based on 'Conscience'

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 9:33 am

click to enlarge A 2018 rally in D.C. - TED EYTAN/FLICKRCC
Ted Eytan/FlickrCC
A 2018 rally in D.C.

Challenging a clause in Ohio’s last budget bill, the ACLU and a health care system that focuses on LGBTQ+ care sued the state and Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday over a provision that allows doctors to deny health care based on a matter of “conscience.”

ACLU of Ohio and Equitas Health announced the lawsuit on Friday, asking for the provision to be declared void.

House Bill 110 was a law that covered all aspects of the budget, but the “medical conscience” clause was inserted into the bill near the end of the process.

The clause allows physicians and other medical professional to turn away patients if they decide treatment would violate their “moral, ethical or religious beliefs or principles.”

Reproductive rights groups like Pro-Choice Ohio and Planned Parenthood strongly opposed the clause, saying doctors should only use medically-induced reasons to refuse care, and calling the clause legislative overreach into the doctor-patient relationship.

DeWine did not use his power of line-item veto to remove the provision from the budget bill, saying the bill likely wouldn’t lead to discrimination and only solidifies in law what’s already happening in medical facilities.

The ACLU’s legal challenge, filed Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, that the provision violates a constitutional rule that says bills must be contained to a “single subject.” They say the budget was not the proper place for what they’re calling the “Healthcare Denial Law.”

“The Healthcare Denial Law was not passed as a freestanding item, subject to the usual scrutiny and public debate of legislation,” the ACLU said in a statement. “The Ohio Constitution requires bills to be limited to a single subject to prevent the logrolling of unnatural provisions into a single bill.”

Kaarina Ornelas, chair of the Equitas Health board, said the measure puts the patient-doctor relationship “in jeopardy, further marginalizing the people who need our services most.”

The lawsuit also cites opposition to the provision from the Ohio Hospital Association, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, the Ohio State Medical Association and the Ohio Association of Health Plans.

Parties in the lawsuit say the measure is “despairingly – and unconstitutionally – vague, leaving organizations like Equitas Health in a state of confusion.”

This is the second lawsuit related to the medical conscience clause. Last week, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the city’s lawsuit against the state, calling the law unconstitutional, illegal and in violation of home rule.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party
Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade 1880 West 25th St., Cleveland A project that was first announced in 2019 finally reached the finish line in March. Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, which opened in Ohio City, was previously home to Daniels Furniture. The sprawling entertainment complex spans 27,000 square feet spread across two floors. While the all-ages social destination is one cohesive attraction, it is comprised of two separate venues. Cleveland gamers likely will be familiar with 16-Bit, the classic arcade game emporium that for six years lured nerds to Lakewood. Joining that concept is Pins Mechanical, Rise’s duckpin bowling brand. It’s like a playground for high people.

26 Things To Do In Cleveland When You're Stoned AF
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party
Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade 1880 West 25th St., Cleveland A project that was first announced in 2019 finally reached the finish line in March. Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, which opened in Ohio City, was previously home to Daniels Furniture. The sprawling entertainment complex spans 27,000 square feet spread across two floors. While the all-ages social destination is one cohesive attraction, it is comprised of two separate venues. Cleveland gamers likely will be familiar with 16-Bit, the classic arcade game emporium that for six years lured nerds to Lakewood. Joining that concept is Pins Mechanical, Rise’s duckpin bowling brand. It’s like a playground for high people.

26 Things To Do In Cleveland When You're Stoned AF
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party
Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade 1880 West 25th St., Cleveland A project that was first announced in 2019 finally reached the finish line in March. Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, which opened in Ohio City, was previously home to Daniels Furniture. The sprawling entertainment complex spans 27,000 square feet spread across two floors. While the all-ages social destination is one cohesive attraction, it is comprised of two separate venues. Cleveland gamers likely will be familiar with 16-Bit, the classic arcade game emporium that for six years lured nerds to Lakewood. Joining that concept is Pins Mechanical, Rise’s duckpin bowling brand. It’s like a playground for high people.

26 Things To Do In Cleveland When You're Stoned AF
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Trending

Here is Trump Endorsing Candidate in Ohio Who Doesn't Exist

By Sam Allard

Here is Trump Endorsing Candidate in Ohio Who Doesn't Exist

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

By Sam Allard

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

As Ohio Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week, Workforce Shortages Remain a Problem

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Between 2010 and 2018, Ohio posted a decline of more than 10,000 enrollees in teacher preparation programs.

Workers, Allies, Activists Gather to Celebrate May Day, Starbucks Unionization Efforts

By Sam Allard

Workers, Allies, Activists Gather to Celebrate May Day, Starbucks Unionization Efforts

Also in News & Views

What Cleveland Can Learn From San Antonio, Which Prioritizes Helping Low-Income Residents With Their Water Bills

By Conor Morris, Eye on Ohio

The San Antonio Water System’s external affairs team, who help customers apply for that city’s water discount programs.

What Can Philadelphia Learn From Cleveland’s Water Department?

By Conor Morris, Eye on Ohio

Robert Ballenger, an attorney with Philadelphia’s Center for Legal Services, heads up CLS’ Energy Unit, where he focuses on helping low-income clients keep their lights and gas on, and other utility-related matters.

What Can Cleveland Learn From Philadelphia’s Ambitious Experiment in Water Billing?

By Conor Morris, Eye on Ohio

Janet Gill-Cooks has gotten behind on her utility bills after losing her job during the pandemic last year, and has been struggling to catch up on them, like thousands of other Clevelanders.

Workers, Allies, Activists Gather to Celebrate May Day, Starbucks Unionization Efforts

By Sam Allard

Workers, Allies, Activists Gather to Celebrate May Day, Starbucks Unionization Efforts
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us