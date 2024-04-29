An Early Review of Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point: It Exceeds Expectations

click to enlarge Courtesy Cedar Point Top Thrill 2 in action

Nearly three years after the original Top Thrill Dragster concluded its run, Cedar Point last week introduced its eagerly anticipated successor, Top Thrill 2. Braving thirty-degree weather, riders starting as early as 5 a.m. were launched forwards, backwards, and then forwards again 420 feet into the sky up the original tower and a new vertical spike. The result was a roaring cheer of approval with every train that reentered the station.The original Top Thrill Dragster, which debuted in 2002 as the world's fastest and tallest roller coaster, faced operational challenges, particularly due to its complex hydraulic launch system. After a serious incident in August 2021 that left a woman with brain injuries, Cedar Point made the decision to close the ride permanently.Despite the frequent down time, Dragster through its final day of operation remained one of the most popular rides at the park, and this popularity had to have been on Cedar Point’s mind when it went back to the drawing board. How could the park reimagine the ride in way that made it both more reliable and just as good if not better than the original without having to tear it down?I must admit that when I first saw the renderings of Top Thrill 2 when it was announced last summer, my first reaction was one of disappointment – even with the new vertical spike, the first launch would “only” be 74 mph. We would never again get the famous 0-120 mph in 3.8 seconds that the original Dragster offered.However, my skepticism vanished as I experienced the sustained high speeds of Top Thrill 2 firsthand. The extended periods of extreme velocity on the second and third launches—reaching up to 101 mph backwards and 120 mph forwards—left me elated. The race-track theme for Top Thrill 2 is thus very fitting – the thrill of these high speeds on-ride is perhaps even better than being behind the seat of an F1 car or a NASCAR, where a driver is always protected from the high winds.The experience of the structurally unchanged 420-foot tower felt more intense on Top Thrill 2 than it did as Dragster – from the vertigo-inducing 90-degree lateral twist on the ascent to the breathtaking 270-degree plunge on the descent, every moment pushes intensity to the limits. During my inaugural ride in the back row, I felt as though I might soar out of my seat during the exhilarating downward twist. With the vertical spike and “rollback,” you get two periods of heavenly extended airtime.Amidst discussions with fellow riders about the ride's intensity, we agreed the ride has some noticeable roughness during the high-speed launches. This characteristic, however, is likely a product of the sustained velocities rather than any design flaw, reminiscent of the original Dragster's own formidable speed-induced intensity.Before leaving the park last Thursday, I took a moment to speak with Adam Sandy, the Director of Roller Coaster Sales and Marketing with Zamperla, the company responsible for the reimagination that is Top Thrill 2. I am happy to report that Sandy was frank with me on understanding how Zamperla worked with Cedar Point to reimagine the ride, with him recounting how Zamperla and Cedar Point began the project with informal conversations in which Zamperla expressed conviction that it could tackle the feat.Where did this confidence come from? Zamperla is not a very well-known name when it comes to big-time roller-coaster manufacturers. The decision to go with Zamperla raised some eyebrows. Ultimately these fears seem to have been misplaced: While it is true that Top Thrill 2 is a monumental project for Zamperla, Sandy attests that the firm has been building out its coaster division for nearly a decade now, and the company has worked on large projects in the past, including on a recent mega coaster in China. Zamperla’s “Lightning Train,” introduced in 2019, is also lighter and well-equipped to fit the Top Thrill 2 project.Cedar Point has also shown it is willing to take risks on manufacturers to be innovative with new rides in the past– several of the manufacturers of the park’s other coasters completed projects with Cedar Point that at the time were beyond what the manufacturer had previously attempted, such as with Rocky Mountain Construction and Steel Vengeance when the park wanted to build the first “hyper-hybrid.”Addressing concerns about the reduced speed of the initial launch, Sandy highlighted the deliberate design choice to craft a compelling "ride story" that builds momentum with each successive launch. This strategy prioritizes a comprehensive and thrilling experience over sheer velocity, ensuring sustained excitement throughout the ride's circuit. Could the first launch have been faster? It seemed the answer is yes, but Sandy says Zamperla did not investigate what the first launch top speed could have been.As for reliability, Sandy says Top Thrill 2 has two primary advantages compared to its predecessor. The first is the “LSM” (Linear Synchronous Motor) Launch System, which is far more reliable than the original “hydraulic” launch system. Second, Top Thrill 2’s trains have much larger wheels, which will cool down more quickly during Sandusky’s hot summers, decreasing the need for train maintenance.If the ride does deliver on reliability, Cedar Point and Zamperla may indeed have a winning attraction on their hands, despite the departure from the original Dragster's iconic launch. It would a mistake to not recognize that the aim for reliability and for a more complete ride promises a net positive for thrill-seekers heading to the point this season. The ride opens to the public on May 4th.