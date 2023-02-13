Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Ben Wallace Will Have His Jersey Retired by Cuyahoga Community College This Week

Wallace got his college start at Tri-C

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge Ben Wallace Will Have His Jersey Retired by Cuyahoga Community College This Week
Tri-C


NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace played his first two years of college basketball at Tri-C.

That's a fun little fact that never fails in delighting us.

And the college this week will pay proper respect to Wallace, who averaged 17 rebounds and 6.9 blocks per game during his tenure before transfering to Virginia Union, by retiring his No. 44 jersey this week.

That jersey will be hoisted forever into the rafters of the Metro Campus Recreation Center gymnasium on Feb. 15.

Until then, enjoy this rare video of Wallace being introduced for the fearsome Tri-C squad back in the early 1990s.

