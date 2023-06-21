Bibb Names Interim Director of Economic Development for Cleveland

click to enlarge
Circumstances surrounding the previous director's departure are unclear.
Mayor Justin Bibb appointed Cleveland native Terri Hamilton Brown as the city’s interim director of economic development. The appointment comes less than a week after former director of economic development Tessa Jackson departed. Officials have refused to clarify
whether Jackson resigned or was fired.
Jackson this week responded on Twitter
to a Crain's article about her departure
, which noted her quotes during budget hearings earlier this year that seemed to signal that she was ready to reevaluate how TIFs are used in Cleveland.
“When you look at historic poverty rates, historic unemployment rates, that money really hasn’t moved the bar,” Jackson said during those budget hearings. “You can’t spend half a billion dollars on economic development and not move the bar for anybody, for the people in this community.”
This week, Jackson tweeted, "I don't know why @CrainsCleveland
continues to spread lies about my policy stances. I never said I wanted to scale back the [Vacant Property Initative] program. As for TIFs, the only changes I implemented were insisting on performing actual underwriting and due diligence... As for the VPI program, to characterize it as successful when the City has millions of mature loans on its books that have yet to provide any proof of job creation is laughable."
She added: "FYI, more TIFs were underwritten under my tenure than in previous years."
As for her replacement, Bibb in a statement said: "We are pleased to have Terri in this important role and look forward to working with her to advance our economic development goals. Terri is an inspirational leader and a seasoned veteran who I believe will take this team to the next level.”
Until the permanent position is filled, Brown is tasked with continuing the implementation of initiatives funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, minority contractor business assistance and revitalization efforts on the southeast side.
She will also work to support city efforts to revamp economic development incentives, help small businesses, increase traded sector jobs and promote equitable neighborhood development, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.
Brown earned a BA in economics from University of Chicago before pursuing a master's degree in city planning from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
In her professional career, Brown served as former Cleveland Mayor Mike White’s director of community development, helping build 2,500 homes and develop the Church Square complex. She also served as executive director of the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority for more than a decade.
Brown went on to serve as president of the nonprofit University Circle, Inc., before becoming a vice president for diversity at what was then-called National City Bank but is now PNC. In 2011, Brown was named Midwest regional director for The Community Builders, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to developing mixed-income housing.
The city says it expects to open the application process for the permanent position later this week.
