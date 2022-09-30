Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Both Cuyahoga County Executive Candidates Strenuously Oppose New Jail Project

Ronayne and Weingart beg county council to pump the freaking brakes

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 9:01 am

click to enlarge Both Cuyahoga County Executive Candidates Strenuously Oppose New Jail
Cuyahoga County Justice Center and Jail. Photo by Tim Evanson/FlickrCC

Both candidates for Cuyahoga County Executive, Democrat Chris Ronayne and Republican Lee Weingart, sent strongly worded letters to Cuyahoga County Council this week urging them, for the love of God, to heed public opinion and pump the brakes on the county jail project.

That project, if you hadn't heard, is now estimated to cost in the neighborhood of $750 million, (which means a taxpayer bill of roughly $2 billion, with interest included). Council proposes financing the project with county bonds and repaying them with proceeds from a quarter-percent sales tax. That tax is currently set to expire in 2027 — it was used for the Huntington Convention Center complex and a portion of the Q Deal — but council wants to extend it for an additional 40 years.

(Extending a sunsetting tax by 40 years, instead of extending it indefinitely, is this clown council's version of responsible government.)

The Justice Center Steering Committee, an ad hoc advisory body, will meet Tuesday morning to vote on whether to approve the jail site council prefers, a  former Standard Oil refinery at 2700 Transport Road. Council has made it abundantly clear that they intend to purchase that land and begin building the jail as soon as possible.

They have been advised by consultant Jeff Applebaum that the project's skyrocketing costs, which recently ballooned from $550 million, will only get higher the longer they wait.

But both Ronayne and Weingart are opposed. They have suggested that they'd change course if elected and are now echoing the majority of public commenters as they urge the council to see reason.

Ronanye correctly noted in his letter that the project would be among the costliest, if not the costliest, in the county's history. He asked that the council not enter a purchase agreement for the site at Transport Road in October, citing the high cost of remediation and the county's liability in future legal action due to the levels of contamination. He said, moreover, that the site was not sufficiently accessible to visitors via public transit and that the size of the jail should be reviewed in concert with increased diversion efforts.

"We owe it to the citizens and taxpayers of Cuyahoga County to get this right," he wrote.

Lee Weingart, too, opposes the jail. He has vocally opposed the high cost of the project since his campaign began. In his letter to council, he said it was "time to go back to the drawing board" on the project and offered a specific alternative that he said he would pursue if elected.

His plan includes renovating the current "Jail II" in the justice center complex and reducing its capacity from 770 to 650. He then wants to build new jail (what he calls Jail III) on the site of the old juvenile detention facility with a capacity of 600-700, putting the total capacity for both jails in the 1,250 - 1,300 range.

That's a good deal less than the current 1,750 capacity, but Weingart, like Ronayne, believes that increased efforts should be made to bring down the jail population, including by more fully utilizing the diversion center. Weingart has repeatedly said that the new jail in Franklin County (Columbus) only has a capacity of roughly 1,000 and that Cuyahoga County should not be building a facility to hold 1,900.

"My approach will reduce the outrageous cost of the proposed new jail, protect the health of defendants and jail staff, and ensure public safety without compromising the County’s long-term financial health," Weingart said.

Cuyahoga County Councilman Mike Gallagher sneered at the candidates in a recent meeting. He accused Ronayne and Weingart of having "opinions without information" on the jail project and advocated "putting blinders on" in order to charge full speed ahead.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala

Photos From the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival's Closing Night Meta Gala
Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022

Everything We Saw at IngenuityFest 2022
Free art museum is awesome Via Cinemiketography/Reddit

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

Trending

The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad

Here Are All the Filthy Rich Clevelanders Going to Dee and Jimmy Haslam's House to Donate $25,000 to J.D. Vance

By Sam Allard

Jimmy Haslam

Crocker Park Starbucks Store Votes to Unionize

By Sam Allard

Rally against union busting at W. 6th Starbucks

Cleveland Has Spent Millions on Police Cameras. Why Are the Locations a Secret?

By Rachel Dissell and Mark Puente

Cleveland Has Spent Millions on Police Cameras. Why Are the Locations a Secret?

Also in News & Views

Days of Knights, an Authentic Medieval Living History Event, Returns to Lancaster, Ohio Next Weekend

By Deirdre Kaye

Days of Knights, an Authentic Medieval Living History Event, Returns to Lancaster, Ohio Next Weekend

Going Sober in October Can Help You and Others

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Going Sober in October Can Help You and Others

Hamilton County Judge Puts Ohio Abortion Ban on Two-Week Hold Once Again

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

New Ad Demands Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Apologize to Child Rape Victim

By Madeline Fening

New Ad Demands Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Apologize to Child Rape Victim
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us