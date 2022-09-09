Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

"Browns Polka" is a Thing That Exists

Cleveland-Style Polka legend Johnny Pecon recorded this banger in 1963.

By on Fri, Sep 9, 2022 at 10:36 am

Cleveland-Style Polka icons Johnny Pecon and Frankie Yankovic, in 1949.
Cleveland-Style Polka icons Johnny Pecon and Frankie Yankovic, in 1949.

In 1963, Cleveland-Style Polka icon Johnny Pecon released "Browns Polka," a festive two-minute track that appeared on his record "2/4 and 3/4 with Johnny Pecon."

The journalist Timothy Burke — whom readers may recognize as the lead journalist on the Manti Te'o story at Deadspin, recently featured in the Netflix Untold documentary series —  shared a recording of "Browns Polka" in a Thursday Twitter thread to commemorate the start of the NFL season.  Burke believed that the recording existed nowhere else on the worldwide web, and if that's the case, it got nowhere near enough attention.

Cleveland polka lovers, perhaps especially those ambivalent about the Browns, can enjoy this nostalgic, upbeat tune in spite of the franchise's recent addiction to scandal. (Burke, whose father's family emigrated to Cleveland from Macedonia, noted at the top of the thread that he had renounced his own Browns fandom.) 

The track appeared on the compilation album Polka Souvenirs.

Johnny Pecon (1915-1975) was inducted into the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame in 1988 and remains a legend in the local polka world for his musicianship and otherworldly dexterity on the chromatic accordion.

If you're not watching the Browns this year and are looking for weekend activities, the Polka Hall of Fame and Museum in Euclid could be a fun family excursion, although be apprised that the in-person hours are limited. It's only open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Walking slowly through a crowded festival where everyone smells like sweat

Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Martin Mull The actor told Ohio Magazine in 2018, "I lived in the area long enough to get the Browns and Indians in my bones. Bernie Kosar and I were good friends, and I would go out and kick field goals at practices. I got to meet Jim Brown when I was 12. I remember shaking his hand and wondering if I would ever get mine back. I park myself in front of the TV every Sunday."

The Most Famous Cleveland Browns Fans
You Can Purchase This Tremont Bathhouse Home For $502,000

One of the Tremont Bathhouse Homes Just Hit the Market for $502,000
Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

News & Views Slideshows

Walking slowly through a crowded festival where everyone smells like sweat

Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Martin Mull The actor told Ohio Magazine in 2018, "I lived in the area long enough to get the Browns and Indians in my bones. Bernie Kosar and I were good friends, and I would go out and kick field goals at practices. I got to meet Jim Brown when I was 12. I remember shaking his hand and wondering if I would ever get mine back. I park myself in front of the TV every Sunday."

The Most Famous Cleveland Browns Fans
You Can Purchase This Tremont Bathhouse Home For $502,000

One of the Tremont Bathhouse Homes Just Hit the Market for $502,000
Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

News & Views Slideshows

Walking slowly through a crowded festival where everyone smells like sweat

Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Martin Mull The actor told Ohio Magazine in 2018, "I lived in the area long enough to get the Browns and Indians in my bones. Bernie Kosar and I were good friends, and I would go out and kick field goals at practices. I got to meet Jim Brown when I was 12. I remember shaking his hand and wondering if I would ever get mine back. I park myself in front of the TV every Sunday."

The Most Famous Cleveland Browns Fans
You Can Purchase This Tremont Bathhouse Home For $502,000

One of the Tremont Bathhouse Homes Just Hit the Market for $502,000
Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

Dear (House) Hunter: A Condo in Tremont's Historic Lemko Building Is Now For Sale

Trending

Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022

By Scene Staff

Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022

Dennis! Kucinich Files Lawsuit Against Website Creators Who Associated Him with Sex Offender During 2021 Mayoral Campaign

By Sam Allard

The stare

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

By Vince Grzegorek

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

Ohio Congress Members Get Poor Marks on Democracy Issues in New Report

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

A new report says the Senate filibuster blocked a number of pro-democracy bills.

Also in News & Views

EPA Moves to Take Action on Dangerous 'Forever Chemicals' in Ohio

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

EPA Moves to Take Action on Dangerous 'Forever Chemicals' in Ohio

Akron Organizers Turn to the Ballot Box In Drive for Civilian Oversight of Police

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Freedom BLOC’s Raymond Greene.

Ohio Congress Members Get Poor Marks on Democracy Issues in New Report

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

A new report says the Senate filibuster blocked a number of pro-democracy bills.

Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022

By Scene Staff

Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us