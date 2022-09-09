"Browns Polka" is a Thing That Exists

In 1963, Cleveland-Style Polka icon Johnny Pecon released "Browns Polka," a festive two-minute track that appeared on his record "2/4 and 3/4 with Johnny Pecon."
The journalist Timothy Burke — whom readers may recognize as the lead journalist on the Manti Te'o story at Deadspin, recently featured in the Netflix Untold documentary series — shared a recording of "Browns Polka" in a Thursday Twitter thread to commemorate the start of the NFL season. Burke believed that the recording existed nowhere else on the worldwide web, and if that's the case, it got nowhere near enough attention.
Cleveland polka lovers, perhaps especially those ambivalent about the Browns, can enjoy this nostalgic, upbeat tune in spite of the franchise's recent addiction to scandal. (Burke, whose father's family emigrated to Cleveland from Macedonia, noted at the top of the thread that he had renounced his own Browns fandom.)
The track appeared on the compilation album Polka Souvenirs.
Johnny Pecon (1915-1975) was inducted into the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame in 1988 and remains a legend in the local polka world for his musicianship and otherworldly dexterity on the chromatic accordion.
Anyway, here, for the first time on the Internet (as far as I can tell,) is "Browns Polka." Happy start to NFL season. pic.twitter.com/Iej0K9kxEy— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 8, 2022
If you're not watching the Browns this year and are looking for weekend activities, the Polka Hall of Fame and Museum in Euclid could be a fun family excursion, although be apprised that the in-person hours are limited. It's only open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
