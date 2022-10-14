Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Calls Intensify to End Ohio's High-Stakes 3rd-Grade Reading Standard

It disproportionately impacts and punishes vulnerable populations of students, researchers say

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 9:28 am

click to enlarge After third grade, students switch from learning to read to reading to learn. - (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)
After third grade, students switch from learning to read to reading to learn.

Education leaders say the high-stakes nature of the Ohio Third Grade Learning Guarantee is not helping to move the needle on literacy.

Under the standard enacted in 2012, with limited exceptions, a student who fails to meet a minimum score on the state's third grade English language arts assessment cannot be promoted to the fourth grade.

Elementary school teacher Karen Carney of Campbell City Schools said she has seen how the threat of retention is causing anxiety among students.

"I overheard two little girls talking about, 'Oh my god, do you know that if we don't pass this test they don't let us go to fourth grade?' It just completely broke my heart," Carney recounted. "No eight-, nine-year-old should have to deal with anything as stressful as something like that. School should be a place where you feel safe, where you feel people are your cheerleaders."

Educators say Ohio's reading score on the national assessments has remained stagnant since 2002, with a decline in years prior to the pandemic.

A bipartisan bill passed by the Ohio House would eliminate retention under the Third Grade Reading Guarantee. And earlier this week, the State Board of Education's legislative committee considered a resolution to advocate its elimination as well.

Paul Thomas, professor of English and secondary education at Furman University, found in his recent research, grade retention distorts test data and distracts from the goal of reading reform: improved student reading proficiency.

Thomas noted it disproportionately impacts and punishes vulnerable populations of students.

"They're struggling with racism, poverty, a number of things beyond their control," Thomas pointed out. "And grade retention piles on negative consequences to those students without adding any value to their reading experience."

Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, argued educational policies proven ineffective should not continue, and he said grade retention based on a test score drives a wedge between parents and educators.

"It's an outside hammer that gets in the way of true collaboration between the people who know those children best, along with the parent and the child," DiMauro contended. "This policy is fundamentally disrespectful of the expertise of educators."

Opponents of ending the retention mandate emphasized it offers struggling readers more time and supports, and helps ensure they are prepared for the more difficult material which comes in later grades.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter

News & Views Slideshows

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter

News & Views Slideshows

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Trending

Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October

By Lauren Serge

Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s Fall Foliage Ride allows visitors to see the changing colors of the season in southern Ohio on Thursdays through Sundays through October 31.

This Isn't the First Time Cleveland Walleye Fisherman Jacob Runyan Has Been Accused of Cheating. We Interviewed Him After the Last Incident

By Vince Grzegorek

Chase Cominsky (left) and Jacob Runyan (right) posing at the LEWT

Fishermen Indicted on Criminal Charges for Lake Erie Walleye Trail Cheating Scandal

By Sam Allard

Chase Cominsky's boat seized in Mercer County, Penn.

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

By Pete Kotz

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

Also in News & Views

Cleveland Ladmarks Commission Uninamously Approves Updated Design for African-American Cultural Garden

By Vince Grzegorek

The final design of the African-American Cultural Garden

Outside Magazine Names South Bass Island State Park Best Campground in Ohio

By Sam Allard

Go Camping Photo via Scene Archives at South Bass Island State Park Campground

Fiber Optic Upgrades Largely to Blame for Extensive Rapid Transit Service Interruptions in 2022

By Sam Allard

"Rally to Save Transit," Public Square, 3/12/2018

This Isn't the First Time Cleveland Walleye Fisherman Jacob Runyan Has Been Accused of Cheating. We Interviewed Him After the Last Incident

By Vince Grzegorek

Chase Cominsky (left) and Jacob Runyan (right) posing at the LEWT
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us