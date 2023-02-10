Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Chardon Neighborhood Drama has Escalated to Legal Drama

The City of Chardon is taking Kyan Bowman to court. Again.

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 3:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kyan Bowman's yard in Chardon. - MARIA ELENA SCOTT
MARIA ELENA SCOTT
Kyan Bowman's yard in Chardon.

After years of fighting with the city of Chardon about her yard, Kyan Bowman and her mother are each facing 12 misdemeanor charges for zoning violations.

Bowman is known in the area for her four-foot tall plastic dragons and changing signboard that displays uplifting messages, which she says are art displays and features on the Instagram account, @dragonlovelair. She says the community’s response has been largely positive, but that the city and some neighbors are not fans.

“Since [Scene ran a story about Bowman’s situation] I have gotten so many people who have reached out to me — neighbors and everything — who have just said, ‘We can’t believe the city’s been doing this to you, we had no idea. We come by your house all the time, we love what you do.’ So that’s been very supportive. It’s nice to hear all these people say these nice things,” Bowman said.

The charges range from “sign maintenance” to “yard free of high grass, debris and other materials”. Bowman plans to plead not guilty to all charges and says she’s been looking for a lawyer but hasn’t yet retained one.

“They’re saying, for example, that the chicken coop is in disrepair and is deteriorated. The chicken coop is six months old and is not deteriorated or in disrepair,” Bowman said of the charges. “The tarps that I’m killing my grass with, they’re saying ‘that causes soil erosion’. It’s actually the number one recommended way to kill grass without pesticides.”

Bowman bought her house in Chardon in 2018 at a sheriff’s auction. By 2020 neighbors were writing complaints to the city. Chardon previously brought suit against Bowman in 2020, but the case was dismissed.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Put-in-Bay: Vice Shitty — A Police Chief, a Florida Strip Club Mogul, a “Bribe” and the Grand Criminal Conspiracy That Didn’t Exist

By Doug Brown

An island never far from scandal

Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies

By Vince Grzegorek

Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to&nbsp;Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies

West Side Market Nonprofit Board Announced, Master Plan Unveiled

By Mark Oprea

West Side Market Nonprofit Board Announced, Master Plan Unveiled

Director Says Cleveland Play House Mishandled Sexual Assault of Actress

By Maria Elena Scott

Preview art for the play

Also in News & Views

Trans Ohioans Are Still Being Denied Gender Marker Corrections to Their Birth Certificates

By H.L. Comeriato, The Buckeye Flame

A 2018 rally

FirstEnergy Exec Tried to Keep DeWine Aide’s Name Off $10M Transaction Tied to HB6

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy Exec Tried to Keep DeWine Aide’s Name Off $10M Transaction Tied to HB6

Former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Working With Redistricting Group on Possible Amendment

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio, Maureen O’Connor poses for a portrait in the Court Law Library Reading Room, December 8, 2022, at Supreme Court of Ohio in Columbus, Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine Gives Thumbs Up to Ohio Passenger Rail Expansion Study

By Mark Oprea

The Cleveland Amtrak station
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us