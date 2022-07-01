Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Chris Ronayne Announces Abortion Policy Plans for Cuyahoga County

Women's Health Action Team, health insurance coverage, and travel reimbursements top list

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 1:49 pm

Chris Ronayne - COURTESY CHRIS RONAYNE
Courtesy Chris Ronayne
Chris Ronayne

Democratic candidate for Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne announced Friday a suite of policy proposals to ensure reproductive protection in Cuyahoga County. 

Ronayne said he would immediately assemble a "Women's Health Action Team" composed of medical professionals, reproductive health experts and those with lived experiences of abortion. He said he introduce legislation in Cuyahoga County Council to prohibit the use of county funds for investigations into abortion care. And, just like Cleveland Mayor Just Bibb and city council are currently exploring at the city level, he wants to ensure that reproductive healthcare is covered under county health insurance plans. To further financially provide for county employees, he said he would institute a travel reimbursement policy for employees that must travel to receive reproductive healthcare services.

“We must protect the health and privacy of Cuyahoga County residents and County employees,” said Ronayne, in a press release. “The 6-week abortion ban will prevent many of our residents from accessing the medical care they need and will disproportionally impact poor and minority communities. We must act quickly to protect women and their families across the county.”

Ronayne said that he would do "everything possible" to protect the health of county residents and would continue to fight for reproductive freedom in the face of an extremist Republican legislature downstate. He has previously noted that his Republican opponent in the county executive race, Lee Weingart, has been silent on abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"His blatant disregard for women’s health, choice & self-determination shows why he cannot be our next Cuyahoga Executive," Ronayne wrote on June 25.

Weingart has clapped back at Ronayne's current policy proposals, criticizing in particular Ronayne's pledge not to use county funds for abortion investigations.
 ***
About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits.
News & Views Slideshows

Odell Beckham Jr. Sells His Cleveland Mansion, Originally Listed for $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr. Sells His Cleveland Mansion, Originally Listed for $3.3 Million
Everything We Saw at Solstice 2022 at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Everything We Saw at Solstice 2022 at the Cleveland Museum of Art
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Tri-C JazzFest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Tri-C JazzFest
Stump 3398 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Heights Looking for a unique houseplant that comes in a planter that is as fancy as the plant itself? Stump at the Van Aken District is what you’re looking for. This curated plant shop is one of the best around.

25 Specialty Shops In Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now

Cleveland Municipal School District Officially Renames Three Schools Whose Namesakes Had Racially Problematic Histories

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland Municipal School District Officially Renames Three Schools Whose Namesakes Had Racially Problematic Histories

Hello, Ladies! I’ll Be in Charge of Your Uterus Now!

By Pete Kotz

Governor Mike DeWine

George Family Wins Preliminary Injunction Against Port Authority in Irishtown Bend Eminent Domain Battle

By Vince Grzegorek

George Family Wins Preliminary Injunction Against Port Authority in Irishtown Bend Eminent Domain Battle

Steven Kwan, Austin Hedges Fall to John Marshall Chess Team in Exhibition Matches at Progressive Field

By Sam Allard

The John Marshall High School Chess Team, before boarding bus to nationals in Memphis.

Also in News & Views

Steven Kwan, Austin Hedges Fall to John Marshall Chess Team in Exhibition Matches at Progressive Field

By Sam Allard

The John Marshall High School Chess Team, before boarding bus to nationals in Memphis.

‘Unequivocal Nightmare:’ Ohio OB/GYNs Fear Uncertainty, Health Care Delays Post-Roe

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A medical exam room.

Hello, Ladies! I’ll Be in Charge of Your Uterus Now!

By Pete Kotz

Governor Mike DeWine

Cedar Point to Disband Private Police Force, Sandusky Police to Take Over

By Vince Grzegorek

Cedar Point to Disband Private Police Force, Sandusky Police to Take Over
Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

