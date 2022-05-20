Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

City Council Resolution Calls on FirstEnergy to Relinquish Stadium Naming Rights

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 1:14 pm

click to enlarge The name remains even after the scandal - FIRSTENERGY/FLICKRCC
FirstEnergy/FlickrCC
The name remains even after the scandal

A Cleveland City Council emergency resolution is calling on the FirstEnergy Corporation to relinquish its naming rights to the city-owned football stadium that has borne the private utility's name since 2013.

Sponsored by Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy, the resolution stems from the statewide HB6 scandal — thought to be the largest case of racketeering  in Ohio's history — during which First Energy is alleged to have funneled $60 million to a nonprofit organization controlled by former House Speaker Larry Householder in order to bribe lawmakers into passing the controversial nuclear bailout.

The resolution states, moreover, that Council believes FirstEnergy "applied political pressure using phony citizen groups" to subvert and ultimately attempt to destroy Cleveland Public Power, the city's public electric utility.

"That First Energy continues to market itself using the public's taxpayer funded stadium signifies its failure to fully acknowledge its criminal behavior and unintentionally implies community support for a criminal enterprise," the resolution reads.

Kazy told Scene Friday that while he is currently the only sponsor of the measure, he expects that it will pick up additional co-sponsors as it moves through council's committee process.

"In speaking with my colleagues, I'm confident I'll have plenty of votes to get it passed," he said.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park
Lighthouse on West 9th, 1870

Vintage Photos Of Cleveland Lighthouses Past and Present
Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza

Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza
This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park
Lighthouse on West 9th, 1870

Vintage Photos Of Cleveland Lighthouses Past and Present
Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza

Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza
This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park

Everything We Saw at the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally at Willard Park
Lighthouse on West 9th, 1870

Vintage Photos Of Cleveland Lighthouses Past and Present
Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza

Photos From the First Walnut Wednesday of the Season at Perk Plaza
This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

This Cleveland House and Its Giant Dinosaur Statues Could Be Yours For $162,000

Trending

Downtown Cleveland Guerilla Gardeners Exposed!

By Sam Allard

Jack Brancatelli, Vince Lucic and Zach Schauer, Cleveland's own guerilla gardeners.

The Best Free and Very Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

By Scene Staff

Follow the rainbow to free fun all summer

Cleveland Public Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of Current Production Due to Covid

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Public Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of Current Production Due to Covid

Prosecutor Mike O'Malley (WM) Told Councilwoman Stephanie Howse (BF) to "Talk to Him Professionally"

By Sam Allard

Ward 7's Stephanie Howse speaks to her colleagues at Cleveland City Council.

Also in News & Views

Bike to Work Day: Cycling Not Just for Recreation

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

The fatality rate for Black bike riders is 30% higher than for white bike riders, according to the League of American Bicyclists.

213,000+ Ohio Workers are Cheated of Earnings Each Year

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Researchers say most often, the worst consequence an employer will face for wage theft is to pay back a portion of stolen wages.

Opponents Say Ohio Constitutional Amendment Could Undermine Bail Reform

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

An estimated 90% of people in jail pretrial cannot afford the cash bail set by the court.

Economists: Ohio Abortion Ban Would Have Negative Impacts on Labor Force, Education

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 14: Hundreds gather at a rally to support abortion rights less than two weeks after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showed a likely reversal of Roe v. Wade, May 14, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us