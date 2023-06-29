Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

City of Cleveland Says It Never Denied a Permit for Kid Cudi's Festival Because He Never Applied for One

But Mayor Justin Bibb and the artist are working to make Moon Man's Landing happen this year

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 8:56 am

click to enlarge Kid Cudi performs at Moon Man's Landing Festival - Marissa McDowell
Marissa McDowell
Kid Cudi performs at Moon Man's Landing Festival

When Kid Cudi earlier this week announced the cancellation of the second annual Moon Man's Landing festival, originally scheduled to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the artist noted that the indoor venue wasn't ideal for fans and that the city of Cleveland had denied an application to hold it outdoors like last year in the Flats.

That, as it turns out, wasn't exactly true.

According to a city spokesperson, "The part about the City not approving it isn't true because we never received a permit application (so there was nothing for us to approve, or disapprove, for that matter)."

But after Mayor Justin Bibb reached out to Cudi via Twitter, the two spoke yesterday.

"We're collaborating and look forward to finding a solution that hopefully brings the festival here this year," the spokesperson said.

The lineup was to include Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, $UICIDEBOY$, Coi Leray, BashfortheWorld, Siena Bella, Chelsea Pastel.

We'll update you if and when there's an announcement.

