Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Civilian Oversight Coming to RTA Transit Police

Members will "enhance accountability" of the transit police

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 3:19 pm

click to enlarge The RTA is seeking to form its first-ever civilian oversight board. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
The RTA is seeking to form its first-ever civilian oversight board.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is seeking seven Cuyahoga County residents to form its first-ever Civilian Oversight Committee, or COC.

“The COC is a voluntary and proactive effort that seeks to give voice to the community and enhance accountability through an independent review and investigation of public complaints of alleged misconduct by GCRTA’s Transit Police Department,” said GCRTA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer India L. Birdsong Terry.

In addition to a strong moral code and the ability to remain objective and confidential, the RTA is seeking residents over 18 who represent the diversity of Cuyahoga County’s 59 communities and 1.2 million residents.

Per its website, the transit authority wants members who “reflect GCRTA’s customer base and have diverse representation regarding age, sex, race, color, religion, national origin, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, military status, transit dependence, and geography.”

Although there’s no required background for committee members, the RTA says at least one member will be a retired police officer with experience with the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

Committee members would be responsible for holding public meetings to hear appeals of police misconduct investigations, listening to community concerns regarding police conduct, participating in training and activities to learn about policing and increase cultural awareness and responsiveness, reviewing Transit Police policies and procedures, and interacting with elected officials.

 There’s no launch date for the committee yet, but according to public information officer Robert Fleig, the RTA is excited to launch the Civilian Oversight Committee sometime this year.

Applications can be emailed to [email protected]. They must be submitted in-person, by mail or by email by February 24, 2023.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In Chardon, a Dragon with a Message Has Some Neighbors Fuming

By Maria Elena Scott

Kyan Bowman's yard dragon has thoughts to share — and neighbors aren't happy.

Pride CLE to Return to Downtown Cleveland This June

By Maria Elena Scott

Pride CLE to Return to Downtown Cleveland This June

Danny Kelly, Labor Activist Son of Danny Greene, Claims Ward 11 Council Seat

By Mark Oprea

Danny Kelly, shown here in 2015, ran unsuccessfully for council twice. He's set to take Ward 11's seat January 12.

Could Veterans Memorial Bridge Become Cleveland's 'Low Line'?

By Mark Oprea

The Detroit Superior Bridge circa 1930.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Coalition Moves Forward With Plans for Abortion Ballot Measure

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

In a State With One Million License Suspensions, Ohio Voter ID Law Could Depress Turnout

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 07: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at the Governor’s Inaugural Gala, January 7, 2023, in the Atrium at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Signs Citizenship-Status Voter ID Bill

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Midterm voter turnout declined in Ohio from around 55% in 2018 to around 51.1% in 2022, according to data from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.

Ohioans Should Expect Higher Food Prices in 2023, According to the USDA

By Brandon Rodriguez

A recent USDA Food Price Outlook for 2022 - 2023 predicts higher food cost.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us