Cleveland Christmas Tree Lighting and WinterLand CLE Kick Off Downtown on Nov. 26

With Halloween in the rearview it's time to get in the holiday spirit.
Northeast Ohio’s largest Christmas attraction, WinterLand CLE, begins November 26, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, with the official tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 6.
Public Square will also on that day host a visit from Santa and the elves, ice skating, musical performaces, interactive art displays, food trucks, firepits and more.
WinterLand may not start till Nov 26 but preps are well underway.— CLE Public Square (@CLEPublicSquare) October 25, 2022
🎄It takes 6 weeks to install the lights & decorations.
🎆The Lighting Ceremony is Sat. Nov 26. Activities start at 4pm with fireworks at 6pm in Cleveland Public Square.
☃️ Info: https://t.co/hjRXNifE2S pic.twitter.com/q4Jyz84NWr
If you can’t make it to opening day, no worries — WinterLand CLE’s gorgeous lights will be on display and free to the public through Feb. 28, 2023.
Throughout the holiday season, WinterLand CLE will be holding many events and activities throughout Downtown Cleveland and surrounding areas such as Shop Small Saturday, Santa in the Square, and Ice Fest. Find the full event schedule at winterlandcle.com.