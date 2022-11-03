Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Cleveland Christmas Tree Lighting and WinterLand CLE Kick Off Downtown on Nov. 26

It's starting to look a lot like Christmas

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 7:36 am

click to enlarge Cleveland Christmas Tree Lighting and WinterLand CLE Kick Off Downtown on Nov. 26
Photo by Emanuel Wallace

With Halloween in the rearview it's time to get in the holiday spirit.

Northeast Ohio’s largest Christmas attraction, WinterLand CLE, begins November 26, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, with the official tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 6.

Public Square will also on that day host a visit from Santa and the elves, ice skating, musical performaces, interactive art displays, food trucks, firepits and more.


If you can’t make it to opening day, no worries — WinterLand CLE’s gorgeous lights will be on display and free to the public through Feb. 28, 2023.

Throughout the holiday season, WinterLand CLE will be holding many events and activities throughout Downtown Cleveland and surrounding areas such as Shop Small Saturday, Santa in the Square, and Ice Fest. Find the full event schedule at winterlandcle.com.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre
Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party
Everything We Saw at the Inaugural FutureLAND Conference

Everything We Saw at the Inaugural FutureLAND Conference
Photos From the BLK Hack Brunch at Filter Restaurant

Photos From the BLK Hack Brunch at Filter Restaurant

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre
Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party
Everything We Saw at the Inaugural FutureLAND Conference

Everything We Saw at the Inaugural FutureLAND Conference
Photos From the BLK Hack Brunch at Filter Restaurant

Photos From the BLK Hack Brunch at Filter Restaurant

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre

Everything We Saw at Dia de Muertos 2022 at Cleveland Public Theatre
Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party

Photos From Near West Theatre's Stage Fright Halloween Party
Everything We Saw at the Inaugural FutureLAND Conference

Everything We Saw at the Inaugural FutureLAND Conference
Photos From the BLK Hack Brunch at Filter Restaurant

Photos From the BLK Hack Brunch at Filter Restaurant

Trending

Who Thought Dressing Up Horses Like "Ghosts" for Halloween in Lake County Was a Good Idea?

By Sam Allard

Who Thought Dressing Up Horses Like "Ghosts" for Halloween in Lake County Was a Good Idea?

The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation

By Sam Allard

Eric Gordon in September announcing his impending resignation

Scene Exclusive: Sam Allard Joins Axios to Launch Cleveland Newsletter

By Vince Grzegorek

Scene Exclusive: Sam Allard Joins Axios to Launch Cleveland Newsletter

Christianity Announces Major Rebrand to Dispel Hate Group Image

By Pete Kotz

Christianity Announces Major Rebrand to Dispel Hate Group Image

Also in News & Views

Christianity Announces Major Rebrand to Dispel Hate Group Image

By Pete Kotz

Christianity Announces Major Rebrand to Dispel Hate Group Image

Coalition of More Than 1,000 Ohio Doctors Calls on Gov. DeWine to Answer Questions About Abortion Laws

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Coalition of More Than 1,000 Ohio Doctors Calls on Gov. DeWine to Answer Questions About Abortion Laws

J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan Make Final Appeal to Voters From Fox News Townhall Stage

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

J.D. Vance answering questions on stage at a FOX townhall in Columbus.

Ohio Medical Board Investigating Cleveland Doctor Who Claims Covid Vaccines Make You Magnetized

By Allison Babka

Sherri Tenpenny
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us