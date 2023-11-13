Cleveland City Council Okays Demolition of Eagle Avenue Bridge

Its razing will help usher in a new residential era for Scranton Peninsula

By on Mon, Nov 13, 2023 at 1:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cleveland City Council Okays Demolition of Eagle Avenue Bridge
Tim Evanson/FlickrCc

As to further the merging of the Scranton Peninsula into a slow-growing Downtown neighborhood, City Council approved the demolition of the Eagle Avenue Bridge, which has been out of use for the past two decades.

Linking Scranton Peninsula with the West Bank of the Flats since 1931, the Eagle was the oldest operating lift bridge in the city at one point. Its razing, which City Hall urged was necessary for safety concerns, is scheduled to take place next summer.

"It's a big deal in the Flats. We've taken this proposed demolition really seriously," James DeRosa, the director of the Mayor's Office of Capital Projects, told Councilman Kevin Bishop.

The vertical support structures, which DeRosa said are "failing," would have to be rebuilt. That, he said, would be way costlier than the demo's $3.2 million price tag. "Essentially we would have to reconstruct the majority of the bridge for it to remain in its current aesthetic."

The city would cover roughly $750,000 of that demo cost, which would come primarily from road and bridge bonds. About $2.5 million of the bill would be covered by a Municipal Bridge Grant the city received last year from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A portion of the bridge, probably the rusted bases of its vertical legs, would be kept for an "interpretative park," DeRosa suggested, which would be built into the cost of the demolition. A bid for such park design would go out in December.

Which seemed to confuse Bishop. "So, I mean, you don't need much of a design to tear a bridge down, right?" he argued.

"There's a considerable amount of work that goes into it," Rick Switalski, a city engineer at MOCAP, told Bishop. "The U.S. Coast Guard [is involved]. Maritime traffic that's in the channel. The bridge is a threat to that."

"Part of it is knowing how you're demolishing the bridge," DeRosa said, "so that you keep the channel safe."

The end of Eagle's position over the Cuyahoga will help usher in Scranton Peninsula's new era of development.

About a block away from Brewdog, the area's first new bar in ages, the ridding of an industrial blemish is bound to make the welcoming of the Silverhills at Thunderbird apartment complex more suited to luxury renters when it finishes construction and opens in 2025.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ohio Bills Would Allow Drivers with Suspended Licenses for Missed Child Support to Petition for Limited Privileges

By Maria Elena Scott

Ohio suspends roughly 3 million driver's licenses for debt-related reasons annually.

With Breaking Hitting the International Stage in the 2024 Olympics, Local Dancers Are Building the Culture in Cleveland

By Maria Elena Scott

With Breaking Hitting the International Stage in the 2024 Olympics, Local Dancers Are Building the Culture in Cleveland

Gov. DeWine Calls on Legislators to Modify Recreational Marijuana Law Before It Goes Into Effect

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the State of the State Address, Jan. 31, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Stalled Farm Bill Will Likely Affect Ohioans

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Stalled Farm Bill Will Likely Affect Ohioans

Also in News & Views

Huge, Preventable Greenhouse Gas Leaks Occur in Ohio Every Year, Group Warns

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

A 2019 blowout at an Ohio fracking well released an estimated 60,000 tons of methane gas.

A Reminder It's Safer to Hit Those Horny Deer Than Swerve to Avoid Them

By Vince Grzegorek

Cute and deadly, Ohio deer are in mating season and causing a problem for motorists.

Stalled Farm Bill Will Likely Affect Ohioans

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Stalled Farm Bill Will Likely Affect Ohioans

Gov. DeWine Calls on Legislators to Modify Recreational Marijuana Law Before It Goes Into Effect

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the State of the State Address, Jan. 31, 2023, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us