The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Cleveland Cyclists Remember Those Hurt, Killed in Crashes, Advocate for Change

At least 155 people were seriously injured and eight were killed last year statewide

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 12:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bicyclists silently ride from Willard Park to University Hospital in remembrance of those lost. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Bicyclists silently ride from Willard Park to University Hospital in remembrance of those lost.
Dozens of bicyclists gathered Wednesday night for Bike Cleveland’s annual Ride of Silence to honor people injured or killed while biking or walking on public streets. Although this was Cleveland’s 12th year doing a Ride of Silence, the movement has been around for more than two decades.

“We all have a right to safe mobility, and we can prevent these tragic crashes. We know that the vast majority of crashes are related to factors that we can influence,” said Jacob VanSickle, executive director of Bike Cleveland. “We can design roads that discourage dangerous speeds, we can lower speeds by adding traffic calming. We can ensure vehicles are built for the safety of everyone including those outside of cars. These are policy and design choices that we can all demand.”

Last year, Ohio saw 1,149 crashes between bicycles and cars, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety. In those crashes, 155 people were seriously injured and eight were killed.

In Cuyahoga County, 15 people suffered serious injuries in bicycle and car crashes and one child, 3-year-old Izzy Hudspath, was fatally struck in a hit-and-run while on a family bike ride.

“They’re not just statistics, they’re real-live human beings,” said Patty Knilans, whose husband Randy Knilans was killed by a drunk and speeding driver while riding a bike in 2019. “They’re you, your neighbors, your friends, they’re people that committed themselves to their family, to their community.”

Groups met Downtown and in University Heights for the Ride of Silence, before riding to join together at University Hospital.

Going into the summer, organizers encourage motorists to be more aware of cyclists, but also call on the city to take action to protect cyclists by creating safe places to bicycle and calming and slowing traffic.

“[Randy Knilans] did everything that all of you do,” said Patty Knilans to the participating cyclists outside University Hospital. “Helmet, bright colors, lights on his bike, only rode in daylight, rode in the bike lane but that, alas was not enough to save him.”

Vision Zero is an initiative to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries on city roads. Since introducing Vision Zero, Cleveland has had success with traffic calming through radar speed feedback signs and a pilot program using speed tables to slow traffic on residential streets, which slowed car speeds by almost eight miles per hour.

“Please use your voice to speak for the eight that were lost last year in Ohio, to demand better roadway separations for cyclists, to follow through on Vision Zero actions, to support Bike Cleveland, who advocate so strongly for the biking community and to end the need to erect ghost bikes in our communities,” Knilans said.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Anyone Who's Anyone in Cleveland is Going to Ireland When Aer Lingus Launches Direct Service This Week

By Vince Grzegorek

Aer Lingus begins flying direct from Cleveland to Dublin in a few days

Rats, Dirty Air, Broken Faucets: Lakeview Terrace Residents Wonder When Help Will Come

By Mark Oprea

Shauntya Ellis, 35, and her dog, King. Ellis, who has been trying to move out of Lakeview since she was shot in 2018, said CMHA's been neglectful of both her ask for relocation and her son's asthma. "They never tried to do nothing about it," she said. "It's like that they can do something, [but it must] get bad before anybody pays attention."

Former Westlake Schools Superintendent Arrested in Sex Trafficking Sting

By Vince Grzegorek

Officers from North Olmsted assisted in the sting

Ohio Republicans Choose to Fight Abortion Amendment the Hard Way

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Hundreds of protesters against SJR 2 fill the rotunda before the Ohio House session, May 10, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Senate Passes Massive Higher Education Overhaul Bill, House Version Hears Opponent Testimony

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — FEBRUARY 08: State Sen. Jerry Cirino, R-Kirtland, during the Ohio Senate session, February 8, 2023, in the Senate Chamber at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Republicans Choose to Fight Abortion Amendment the Hard Way

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Hundreds of protesters against SJR 2 fill the rotunda before the Ohio House session, May 10, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Thousands of Black Market Botox Injections Seized by Federal Agents in Ohio

By Madeline Fening

U.S. Customs and Border Protection urges anyone who is interested in cosmetic injectables to seek out a licensed medical professional.

Ohio Senate Bill Would Create 'Intellectual Diversity' Centers at Ohio State and University of Toledo

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — SEPTEMBER 02: On the campus of The Ohio State University, September 2, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us