Cleveland Institute of Music Faculty Vote Overwhelmingly to Unionize

Faculty voted 56 to 25 in favor of joining Local 4 after a tension-filled year

By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 10:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
A year and a half of "crisis" at CIM reached a head this week, after dozens of faculty voted to unionize. - Warren LeMay / flickrcc
Warren LeMay / flickrcc
A year and a half of "crisis" at CIM reached a head this week, after dozens of faculty voted to unionize.
Following a controversial past year and a half, faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Music voted—overwhelmingly—this week to unionize.

Votes casted on the second floor of The Coffee House in University Circle Wednesday and Thursday showed 56 in favor and just 25 opposing it. Roughly 130 faculty at CIM will be joining the Local 4 branch of the American Federation of Musicians, the national union body that backs orchestras and academics.

Union backers, led by oboist Frank Rosenwein, are fighting to leverage higher salaries and semblance of job security, according to letters written by the faction.

That decision comes after what may be one of the most trying eras in CIM's 124-year-old history as a legacy institution on the city's east side. A hurricane of complaints, staff departures, lawsuits and ongoing unease amongst students and staff have dominated headlines.

Both sides suggested a bargaining contract will be drafted up before the end of the year.



Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Three Dozen Faculty Members Take Buyouts at Baldwin Wallace as Layoffs Loom This Semester

By Mark Oprea

The major cuts predicted at Baldwin Wallace in November are now here.

Cleveland Institute of Music's Tumultuous Era Continues With Contentious Union Vote This Week

By Mark Oprea

A year and a half of "crisis" at CIM reaches a head this week, as a vote to unionize has divided faculty.

Metroparks Secures $11M Federal Grant for Irishtown Bend Park

By Mark Oprea

Metroparks Secures $11M Federal Grant for Irishtown Bend Park

State to Close Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility

By Mark Puente, The Marshall Project

CHJC

Independents, Republicans Chide Moreno Over Comments About Older Women and Abortion

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Arthur “Ed” Dunn speaking outside the Columbus Club in downtown Columbus.

State to Close Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility

By Mark Puente, The Marshall Project

CHJC

Bernie Moreno’s Bold Strategy: Going After Ohio Women Voters on Abortion Rights

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

Bernie Moreno

Ohio Republican Politicians Desperately Trying to Dupe Voters Over Anti-Gerrymandering Amendment

By Marilou Johanek, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.
More

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us