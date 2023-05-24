Cleveland is the 97th Best City to Live in America, According to Study

We're No. 97! We're No. 97? We're No. 97...
According to new rankings from U.S. News & World Report, that's exactly where Cleveland falls in the list of 150 best places to live in the country, trailing noted destinations like Youngstown and Fort Wayne. And, ya know, 94 others.
To arrive at its conclusions, the study looked at Quality of Life (crime rates, education, healthcare, commuter index, air quality), Value (household income, housing prices), Desirability (migration patterns, responses to a survey, weather, number of restaurants, shops and bars), and Job Market (unemployment rate, average salaries).
In its weighted scoring, Cleveland netted an overall 6.1 rating with Desirability coming in at 5.3, Value at 7.3, Job Market at 5, and Quality of Life at 6.6.
Once a haven for immigrants and a powerhouse of industry, Cleveland's cultural identity springs from its past and includes a vibrant mix of families, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and college students of different ethnicities and backgrounds.On the upside, Cleveland came in at No. 46 on the list of best places to retire and No. 5 in the best places to live in Ohio.
This metro area on the banks of Lake Erie is experiencing growth and revitalization. With continued development, opportunities abound for construction workers, electricians and professionals in the medical and IT sectors.
Cleveland: Not the worst, not the best.
