Cleveland is the 97th Best City to Live in America, According to Study

The city didn't even finish in the top 3 in Ohio

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 6:30 am

click to enlarge Yeah but do the other cities have signs like this? - Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Yeah but do the other cities have signs like this?

We're No. 97! We're No. 97? We're No. 97...

According to new rankings from U.S. News & World Report, that's exactly where Cleveland falls in the list of 150 best places to live in the country, trailing noted destinations like Youngstown and Fort Wayne. And, ya know, 94 others.

To arrive at its conclusions, the study looked at Quality of Life (crime rates, education, healthcare, commuter index, air quality), Value (household income, housing prices), Desirability (migration patterns, responses to a survey, weather, number of restaurants, shops and bars), and Job Market (unemployment rate, average salaries).

In its weighted scoring, Cleveland netted an overall 6.1 rating with Desirability coming in at 5.3, Value at 7.3, Job Market at 5, and Quality of Life at 6.6.

Once a haven for immigrants and a powerhouse of industry, Cleveland's cultural identity springs from its past and includes a vibrant mix of families, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and college students of different ethnicities and backgrounds.

This metro area on the banks of Lake Erie is experiencing growth and revitalization. With continued development, opportunities abound for construction workers, electricians and professionals in the medical and IT sectors. 
On the upside, Cleveland came in at No. 46 on the list of best places to retire and No. 5 in the best places to live in Ohio.

Cleveland: Not the worst, not the best.

Tags:

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
