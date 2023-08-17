Cleveland Looking for Resident Feedback on Rec Centers and Parks

click to enlarge
Maria Elena Scott
Cleveland operates dozens of parks, pools, playgrounds and more.
The Mayor’s Office of Capital Projects is looking for resident input to inform its parks and recreation master plan for Cleveland, launching two short surveys –- one that takes only five minutes
to complete and another that clocks around 15 minutes
.
Both versions ask about topics like indoor and outdoor facilities, programs, recreation centers and parks. The longer version also seeks information about trends and ideas, specific criticisms and access and transportation.
The first of its kind in city history, the 15-year master plan is meant to meet the needs of Clevelanders, ensure equitable capital investments in Cleveland parks and recreation, and provide connections to amenities and activities.
“This is an incredible opportunity to revitalize public spaces in every neighborhood across our city,” said Mayor Justin Bibb of the 15-year master plan. “This plan is all about access and equity, removing barriers, building community, and creating places and experiences that enrich peoples’ lives.”
In May, the Office of the Mayor announced that Pennsylvania-based landscape architecture and urban design firm OLIN will serve as the primary consultant on the plan’s development.
Cleveland has a lot of parks and recreation properties, operating 155 city parks, 23 recreation centers and a golf course. These 1,760 acres are home to public amenities like 111 baseball fields, 108 playgrounds, 88 basketball courts, 70 tennis courts and 40 swimming pools. (Though the pools, like some rec center offerings, have seen limited hours due to staffing.)
Those interested in sharing their experiences, wants and needs for the public spaces and programs can fill out the five-minute survey here
and the 15-minute survey here
. The surveys will remain open until the end of August, so Clevelanders have about two weeks to complete them.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed