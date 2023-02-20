Cleveland Metroparks to Buy Ironwood Golf Course in Hinckley

The Cleveland Metroparks' Board of Park Commissioners voted in January to proceed with the $3 million purchase of the Ironwood Golf Course in Hinckley.
Opened in 1967 and designed by Harold Paddock, the 150-acre course features plenty of interesting elevation and rolling terrain but could certainly stand to see some better conditioning and the well-funded Metroparks touch.
While the addition of another course to its portfolio, which currently stands at eight, will be welcome news to most regional golfers, the park system's interest is actually centered on environmental preservation: The purchase would allow the park to control more land along the East Branch of the Rocky River corridor.
"The protection goal for Hinckley Reservation is focused on preserving the EBRR, its tributaries and other sensitive resources," an agenda item read. "The Ironwood Property is in close proximity to existing high-quality resources, as it's situated in an area that supports groundwater-driven primary headwater streams and Category 3 wetlands. The Ironwood Property represents an excellent opportunity for stream restoration projects."
A sale has not been finalized but the agreement calls for the Metroparks to continue operating Ironwood as a golf course for at least ten years, during which time the current owners will get to play it for free.
The Metroparks last year purchased the shuttered Hawthorne Valley Country Club in Solon
and will return it to its natural state, meaning a park.
A Metroparks spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter