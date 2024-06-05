Cleveland Okays $2 Million to Try and End Unsheltered Homelessness by 2025

The 'House for Every Neighbor' program aims to "rapidly" rehouse 150 unsheltered homeless people by the end of December

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 12:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Emily Collins (second from right), a special advisor to Mayor Bibb on homeless issues, at City Council on Monday. - TV20
TV20
Emily Collins (second from right), a special advisor to Mayor Bibb on homeless issues, at City Council on Monday.
Whether encamped on the northern edge of Superior Avenue downtown or under a highway overpass, roughly 150 Clevelanders spend a great bulk of their days and nights outside, either refusing to seek shelter or mentally unprepared for the pressures of communal living.

It's this population of 150 that, the city argued in Monday's marathon Committee of the Whole meeting, need outside experts to decide how to best place them in housing. And do it sooner than later.

That's why council worked to allocate $2 million for consulting work that would address the situation.

The cost to pay for such consultants, named as the Houston-based Clutch Consulting and Cleveland Mediation, was approved by the committee, yet not without scrutiny.

Solving Cleveland's homeless issue, as local nonprofits and advocates have shown in the past, is a Rubik's Cube, leaning on a precise orchestration of on-the-street outreach coordinators, landlords or hotel owners, along with sizable funds at the city and county level to carry out a long pathway to residency.

Emily Collins, Mayor Bibb's special advisor on homelessness, sold the initiative to City Council as a house-first, ask-questions-later process banking on what seems to be specific data pinpointing where most homeless-in-need spend their time. 

"Because we're facing not just an increase in homelessness, but an increase in people living in unsheltered spaces," Collins told Council. She looked around the room: "I'm sure you all know this," she said.

According to data from the Mayor's Office, roughly 10 percent of the homeless in Cuyahoga County are unsheltered, a stat that's doubled since 2020. Experts tend to attribute this fact to an increasing demand for and lack of affordable housing around the city, along with landlords skeptical of Section 8 vouchers, or housing the formerly unsheltered in the first place.

What Collins proposed on Monday would tackle this directly, she said. Such "Home For Every Neighbor" program would reuse leftover surplus funds at the city to do "intensive engagement and outreach" at the street level, supposedly with volunteers or hired coordinators.

Each unsheltered person would, Collins said, get bespoke help to best link them with appropriate housing in or outside city limits. A full-time staff members would spearhead this process over the next year and a half—with, Collins suggested, the goal of lining up apartments for those on the street by the end of 2024.

Danielle Cosgrove, the director for the Cleveland Mediation Center, which leans heavily on family connections to take in the unhoused, believes that the $2 million upfront cost would suffice as a usable model in the future.

"We’re hoping that proof allows us an avenue to ensure that we can make the appropriate ask for more private dollars into a similar sustaining effort," Cosgrove said.

Because, it seems, Cuyahoga County released its own plan to solve the unsheltered dilemma in 2022—and set the idealistic goal of doing so by the end of the 2024—many on Council felt that it was somewhat encroaching to ask Cleveland to bear six figures to solve what they painted as an issue county-wide. (Though Collins suggested four members at the County Office of Homeless Services would be involved.)

"This is what the county's supposed to be for," Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy told Collins. "The city of Cleveland shouldn't be doing social work. This is not how we were set up."

For Ward 13 Councilman Kris Harsh, who supported the legislation, spending the $2 million was a necessary pathway to keeping Cleveland's—especially Downtown Cleveland's—image consistent as a welcoming, clean place for tourists and locals alike.

He recalled a story from a tourist friend of his as example.

“He said the Convention Center was beautiful, City Hall was beautiful, but he got to Public Square, and there was human feces. And that’s unacceptable to us as a city," Harsh said.

"We cannot have our front yard be littered by remnants be littered with people who have no other place to go.”

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Ohio Libraries Bracing for Tough Choices as State Funding Revenue Continues to Dip

By Vince Grzegorek

Ohio Libraries Bracing for Tough Choices as State Funding Revenue Continues to Dip

After Two-Year Study, Cleveland Seeks to Cut Lake Avenue Speed Limit By 5 MPH

By Mark Oprea

Lake Avenue, shown here near its intersection with Clifton Blvd., will go from 35 to 30 MPH this summer.

Museum of Illusions, Instagrammable Edutainment, Opens Friday in Downtown Cleveland

By Mark Oprea

Krystal Casteneda, the museum's general manager, sitting on Beuchet's Chair, which can only be viewed as one from a specific perspective.

Cleveland Heights School District Failed to Address Student Sexual Harassment and Assault Incidents, Lawsuit Claims

By Mark Oprea

Roxboro Middle School, shown here in an undated photo, was a site of one of several Title IX cases included in a lawsuit against the district on Wednesday.

Ohio’s JD Vance Leads the Chorus to Cheer on Convicted Felon Donald Trump’s Utter Lawlessness

By Marilou Johanek, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

Ohio Libraries Bracing for Tough Choices as State Funding Revenue Continues to Dip

By Vince Grzegorek

Ohio Libraries Bracing for Tough Choices as State Funding Revenue Continues to Dip

Ohio AG Yost Says He Won’t Explain His Role in Bailout Scandal Because of Other Cases

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Dave Yost

Ohio GOP Leaders’ Push to Stop Foreign Money Does Nothing About Transparency

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP Leaders’ Push to Stop Foreign Money Does Nothing About Transparency
More

May 22, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us