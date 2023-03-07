Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Cleveland Play House Announces New HR Initiatives After Mishandling Sexual Assault of Actress

It will also fully pay all artists who would have worked in the production of 'I'm Back Now'

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 2:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Preview art for the play - Courtesy Cleveland Play House
Courtesy Cleveland Play House
Preview art for the play

Cleveland Play House (CPH) guest artistic and managing director Mark Cuddy and board of directors chair Michael Meehan today released a statement apologizing for the way CPH responded to the sexual assault of an actor in its guest artist housing and detailing corrective measures it's taking.

“We did not do enough for our guest artist and we again apologize for that,” the statement said. “Our missteps caused the entire company of artists working on ‘I’m Back Now: Returning to Cleveland’ to feel disheartened and unsafe.”

Director Stori Ayers stepped away from the production of “I’m Back Now” and playwright Charly Evon Simpson pulled the rights to the play after they said Cuddy and CPH mishandled its response to the assault.

Cuddy and CPH failed to “immediately notify the director of the show, who was independently contracted by CPH, and… immediately move the victim to different housing,” according to a statement released by CPH in February.

Although the play was canceled, CPH says all artists involved will receive full compensation.

“To all, we say we are sorry, but we know that we must show, not just talk about, how we are determined to do better,” the statement said.

In addition to contracting apartments for out-of-town artists that CPH says will be more secure, CPH says it’s revising its guest artist orientation, training and retraining staff on sexual harassment response and reporting procedures, increasing the amount of time outside human resources personnel will be onsite and prioritizing the search for a permanent human resources staff focusing on equity, diversity and inclusion.

It also established a Collaborative Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Access Committee “charged with examining the CPH work culture, our existing [equity, diversity, inclusion and access] commitments and policies, and evaluating the progress we are making toward achieving our goals in this area” and designated an equity, diversity, inclusion and access vice chair position on its board.

“We hope this letter provides some assurance of the gravity with which we view the incident that happened in January; the remorse we feel for our guest artist who experienced this trauma while with CPH; and the sincere, organization-wide commitment we have made to changing the way we operate and the culture we operate in so that an event like this does not happen again,” the statement said.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here's What Happened to the Plan to Open a Constantino's in Tremont

By Mark Oprea

The Olney building, site of the proposed grocery store in Tremont

New York Landlords Promise to Fix Shaker Square Apartment Buildings at Meeting With Frustrated Tenants

By Lee Chilcote, The Land

From left to right, Cleveland city council members Deborah Gray and Blaine Griffin, Yaacov Amar, and Eli and Mordecai Weiss of E&M Management at the Feb. 22 tenant meeting at Our Lady of Peace Church.

The Absolutely Nutty Cleveland/East Palestine/15-Minute City Conspiracy Theory, Explained

By Maria Elena Scott

The Absolutely Nutty Cleveland/East Palestine/15-Minute City Conspiracy Theory, Explained

Cleveland's REI Workers Vote 'Overwhelmingly' To Unionize

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland's REI Workers Vote 'Overwhelmingly' To Unionize (2)

Also in News & Views

Marijuana Business Owners Line Up Against Ohio Senate’s Proposed Medical Cannabis Overhaul

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Marijuana Business Owners Line Up Against Ohio Senate’s Proposed Medical Cannabis Overhaul

Ohio Gets an "F" for Failing to Address Lead in School Water

By Maria Elena Scott

What's in those pipes? A new report suggests Ohio schools don't know.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Ohio Enacted the Most Restrictive Voter Photo ID Law in America

By Zurie Pope, Ohio Capital Journal

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Ohio Enacted the Most Restrictive Voter Photo ID Law in America

At Householder Trial, Former State Rep. Nino Vitale Cites Hazy Memory, Distances Himself From HB6 Scandal

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

State Rep. Nino Vitale, R-Urbana.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us