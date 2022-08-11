Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

Cleveland Scene Is Seeking Interns for Fall 2022 — And We Pay

Consider an internship with your favorite local altweekly

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 11:47 am

We're looking for a few exceptional student journalists to join our newsroom this fall. You'll get a chance to take the pulse of the city, interview creative people and even confront the powers that be. Working closely with an editor, you'll get to write. You'll get to take photos. You'll get bylines and photo credits. And suffice it to say, the only coffee you'll fetch will be your own.

We pay $14/hour, so you must be eligible to work in the U.S. (we’re also open to candidates who prefer course credit). You should be able to join us for 12-20 hours each week and have transportation (or the ability to access public transit), since we’ll be sending you out on assignment. You must live within our coverage area for that same reason.

If this sounds appealing, please send a cover letter, résumé and three samples of your work to [email protected]. Please specify whether you are most interested in photography, food writing, arts writing, news writing or some combination.

We'll consider applications on a rolling basis, but please aim for Sept. 9.

