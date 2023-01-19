Cleveland State University Unveils New (Fine) Logo, Penn State-Esque Branding

Cleveland State University today debuted its new logo and branding, taking notes from its 60-year history in the city with a nod toward the future and some inspiration from State College, PA.
Once almost entirely a commuter school, CSU has grown both in student enrollment and physical footprint in recent decades. It's graduated more than 140,000 students since its founding in 1964, is embarking on a $650-million campus renovation plan, and is likely eager to put a new stamp on Dr. Laura Bloomberg's tenure as president after the two previous university leaders were summarily dispatched by the board.
The logo, below, "celebrates our heritage, gives a nod to this strong and supportive community and quite literally outlines our position as an anchor institution in beautiful downtown Cleveland," according to a CSU release.
(Allow us to dream, for a second, if this catches on, of an NCAA tournament matchup between the two with competing "We Are" chants being hurtled across the court. The CSU women's team certainly might make that a reality.)
"Great brands tell a story and Cleveland State University has an amazing story to tell," the school said in an announcement. "It’s a story about inspiring and innovative students, faculty, staff and alumni. It’s a story about determination and success, in our classrooms, laboratories, studios, theaters, and on our athletic fields and courts. It’s a story about the lives and communities we transform. It’s a story about Cleveland."
The new brand "unifies a comprehensive brand strategy with recruitment, communications materials, storytelling and a new institutional logo that speaks to our role as a modern, urban beacon institution. It captures who we are and who we aspire to be."