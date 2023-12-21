Cuyahoga County Public Library's Most Borrowed Books of 2023

Courtesy Cuyahoga County Public Library



Top 10 Adult Fiction

Top 10 Adult Nonfiction

Top 10 eBooks - Fiction

Top 10 eBooks - Nonfiction

Top 10 Audiobooks - Fiction

Top 10 Audiobooks - Nonfiction

Top 10 Cookbooks

Top 10 DVDs

What were your neighbors across the county reading this year?Some good stuff, some fluff, some big names and some bigger names, generally.The Cuyahoga County Public Library this week shared its most popular titles from 2023 across fiction and non-fiction, and Northeast Ohio read (whether in print or on an ebook) and listened to some award-winning works, some predictable novels, and lots of celebrity fodder. (Cardholders were again very much into eBooks and audiobooks, borrowing more than 3.5 million titles through the year.)Full lists below for reading ideas, or judging.1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus2. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett3. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano4. Happy Place by Emily Henry5. After that Night by Karin Slaughter6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver7. The First Ladies by Marie Benedict8. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese9. The Paris Daughter by Kristin Harmel10. Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex2. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears3. Astor by Anderson Cooper4. The Wager by David Grann5. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson6. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner7. Killing the Witches by Bill O'Reilly8. Life in Five Senses by Gretchen Rubin9. Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar10. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy1. Happy Place by Emily Henry2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover4. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose5. Verity by Colleen Hoover6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover8. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt9. Someone Else's Shoes by Jojo Moyes10. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex2. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy3. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb4. The Wager by David Grann5. Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry6. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama7. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears8. Becoming Free Indeed by by Jinger Duggar Vuolo9. Cuyahoga County Public Library Program Guide10. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus4. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese5. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides6. Happy Place by Emily Henry7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover8. Remarkably Bright Creaturesby Shelby Van Pelt9. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex2. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson4. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest5. Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry6. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama7. Atomic Habits by James Clear8. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears9. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer10. Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis1. Bluey and Bingo's Fancy Restaurant Cookbook2. Disney Villains Cookbook by Joy Howard3. Magnolia Table by Joanna Gaines4. Fix It with Food by Michael Symon5. The Pioneer Woman Cooks by Ree Drummond6. The Blue Zones Kitchen by Dan Buettner7. Simply Symon Suppers by Michael Symon8. Go-to Dinners by Ina Garten9. Eat Better, Feel Better by Giada De Laurentiis10. The Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy by Ree Drummond1. PAW Patrol2. Yellowstone3. Spider-Man: No Way Home4. John Wick 45. Midsomer Murders6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie7. Death in Paradise8. Blaze and the Monster Machines9. Top Gun: Maverick10. The Little Mermaid