Cuyahoga County Public Library's Most Borrowed Books of 2023

What were your neighbors across the county reading this year?
Some good stuff, some fluff, some big names and some bigger names, generally.
The Cuyahoga County Public Library this week shared its most popular titles from 2023 across fiction and non-fiction, and Northeast Ohio read (whether in print or on an ebook) and listened to some award-winning works, some predictable novels, and lots of celebrity fodder. (Cardholders were again very much into eBooks and audiobooks, borrowing more than 3.5 million titles through the year.)
Full lists below for reading ideas, or judging.
Top 10 Adult Fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
2. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
3. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
4. Happy Place by Emily Henry
5. After that Night by Karin Slaughter
6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
7. The First Ladies by Marie Benedict
8. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
9. The Paris Daughter by Kristin Harmel
10. Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult
Top 10 Adult Nonfiction
1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
2. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
3. Astor by Anderson Cooper
4. The Wager by David Grann
5. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson
6. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
7. Killing the Witches by Bill O'Reilly
8. Life in Five Senses by Gretchen Rubin
9. Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar
10. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
Top 10 eBooks - Fiction
1. Happy Place by Emily Henry
2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover
4. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose
5. Verity by Colleen Hoover
6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
9. Someone Else's Shoes by Jojo Moyes
10. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
Top 10 eBooks - Nonfiction
1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
2. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
3. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
4. The Wager by David Grann
5. Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry
6. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama
7. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
8. Becoming Free Indeed by by Jinger Duggar Vuolo
9. Cuyahoga County Public Library Program Guide
10. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia
Top 10 Audiobooks - Fiction
1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas
3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
4. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
5. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
6. Happy Place by Emily Henry
7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover
8. Remarkably Bright Creaturesby Shelby Van Pelt
9. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley
10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling
Top 10 Audiobooks - Nonfiction
1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
2. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
4. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest
5. Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry
6. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama
7. Atomic Habits by James Clear
8. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
9. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer
10. Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis
Top 10 Cookbooks
1. Bluey and Bingo's Fancy Restaurant Cookbook
2. Disney Villains Cookbook by Joy Howard
3. Magnolia Table by Joanna Gaines
4. Fix It with Food by Michael Symon
5. The Pioneer Woman Cooks by Ree Drummond
6. The Blue Zones Kitchen by Dan Buettner
7. Simply Symon Suppers by Michael Symon
8. Go-to Dinners by Ina Garten
9. Eat Better, Feel Better by Giada De Laurentiis
10. The Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy by Ree Drummond
Top 10 DVDs
1. PAW Patrol
2. Yellowstone
3. Spider-Man: No Way Home
4. John Wick 4
5. Midsomer Murders
6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
7. Death in Paradise
8. Blaze and the Monster Machines
9. Top Gun: Maverick
10. The Little Mermaid
