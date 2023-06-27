Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

E. 99th and St. Clair Intersection to Be Named in Honor of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

The Cleveland natives will return for the ceremony and several performances.

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 8:59 am

click to enlarge Bone performing at Tower City - Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Bone performing at Tower City

The intersection of E. 99th Street and St. Clair Ave. will be renamed Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way to honor the Cleveland-grown hip-hop group.

“Growing up on that street was crazy,” Krayzie Bone told Rock the Bells. “We had many, many adventures on that street. We got in so much trouble. Our street was 99th and St. Clair, but we renamed our street because of the two nines—the 99—we called it ‘Double Glock.’ I remember we shot the streetlights out on the street so the police would no longer ride down it.” 
click to enlarge Bone Thugs forever - Scene archives
Scene archives
Bone Thugs forever

A petition was created in January 2022 to ceremonially give E. 99th Street a second name to honor the group, which formed in 1991. Since the petition made its way to Cleveland City Hall, Ward 10 Councilman Anthony Hairston has led the push to recognize the Grammy award-winning group.

“We would be honored, I mean truly honored, to have a street named after us,” said Layzie Bone in a video supporting the petition. “It will also provide us with a lot of opportunities for the city of Cleveland but most importantly, not just the city of Cleveland, for the community of Glenville where we was raised at, our neighborhood.”

According to Rock the Bells, all five members, Bizzy Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone and Wish Bone, will attend the naming ceremony Friday, August 11 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the intersection before later performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland shows will continue that Saturday, August 12, as Bone Thugs-n-Harmony are set to perform at both the Glenville Festival at Sam Miller Park and LL COOL J’s The F.O.R.C.E. Tour at the Rocket Mortgage Field House.

“Just to see all these things taking place is incredible. Now is the time in our career where we’ve started to sit back and really take everything we've done in and recognize the foundation we've laid down,” Krayzie told Rock the Bells. “Other people are starting to recognize who did what and what we really did in this Hip-Hop industry.”

