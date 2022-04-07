Episode of LeBron's UNINTERRUPTED 'The Shop' Filmed in Cleveland at Black Cat Barbershop Airs Tomorrow

click to enlarge Uninterrupted LeBron and crew at Black Cat Barbershop in Cleveland

The latest installment of LeBron's 'The Shop,' the second episode of season five, hits the air tomorrow on the UNINTERRUPTED YouTube channel. Clips from the trailer, which you can watch below, have already made their way through Twitter as LeBron, who will miss the playoffs this year, answers which future, current and past players he most wants to play with. (The answers, respectively: Bronny, of course; Steph Curry; and Scottie Pippen.)As for the local news here, eagle-eyed local observers might have noticed familiar paraphrenelia on the barbershop set's walls.The episode was filmed in Cleveland during NBA All-Star weekend at Black Cat Barbershop in Detroit-Shoreway.Like just about every other possible venue and building in town, the barbershop played host to celebrities, in this case LeBron, Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, Rick Ross, Gunna, WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and UnitedMasters CEO Steve Stoute.The shop was closed down for two days for set-up and filming, and all staff members received their regular pay for the days."We were surprised they chose our shop," Black Cat owner Ryan Hardwick told Scene. "It was a lot of effort, but the staff couldn't have been nicer. We didn't have a lot of interaction with the celebrities, but the staff behind it couldn't have been cooler and they were incredibly accommodating. It was cool — a slice of Hollywood in Cleveland."