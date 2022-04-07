Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Episode of LeBron's UNINTERRUPTED 'The Shop' Filmed in Cleveland at Black Cat Barbershop Airs Tomorrow

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 12:01 pm

click to enlarge LeBron and crew at Black Cat Barbershop in Cleveland - UNINTERRUPTED
Uninterrupted
LeBron and crew at Black Cat Barbershop in Cleveland

The latest installment of LeBron's 'The Shop,' the second episode of season five, hits the air tomorrow on the UNINTERRUPTED YouTube channel. Clips from the trailer, which you can watch below, have already made their way through Twitter as LeBron, who will miss the playoffs this year, answers which future, current and past players he most wants to play with. (The answers, respectively: Bronny, of course; Steph Curry; and Scottie Pippen.)

As for the local news here, eagle-eyed local observers might have noticed familiar paraphrenelia on the barbershop set's walls.

The episode was filmed in Cleveland during NBA All-Star weekend at Black Cat Barbershop in Detroit-Shoreway.

Like just about every other possible venue and building in town, the barbershop played host to celebrities, in this case LeBron, Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, Rick Ross, Gunna, WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and UnitedMasters CEO Steve Stoute.

The shop was closed down for two days for set-up and filming, and all staff members received their regular pay for the days.

"We were surprised they chose our shop," Black Cat owner Ryan Hardwick told Scene. "It was a lot of effort, but the staff couldn't have been nicer. We didn't have a lot of interaction with the celebrities, but the staff behind it couldn't have been cooler and they were incredibly accommodating. It was cool — a slice of Hollywood in Cleveland."

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled

Everyone's Sharing Tweets About Ohio That Will Get You Cancelled
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Trending

Absolutely No Skill Involved: An Oral History of the Ohio Lottery’s 'Cash Explosion' Game Show

By Marah Eakin

Cash Explosion as it looked in the 1990s

Ohio Republicans Introduce Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Combined With Ban on Teaching 'Divisive Concepts'

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

Rep. Jean Schmidt, one of the co-sponsors

Most Lovable Team in Cleveland Sports, (the John Marshall High School Chess Team), is Heading to Nationals

By Sam Allard

The John Marshall High School Chess Team, before boarding bus to nationals in Memphis.

Cleveland Leaders File to Expunge More Than 4,000 Minor Marijuana Convictions

By Sam Allard

City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb, outside the Justice Center.

Also in News & Views

Pandemic Policies Took a Bite Out of Child Hunger in Ohio

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

An estimated 30 million students are receiving free school meals, about 10 million more than before eligibility requirements were waived because of the pandemic.

Absolutely No Skill Involved: An Oral History of the Ohio Lottery’s 'Cash Explosion' Game Show

By Marah Eakin

Cash Explosion as it looked in the 1990s

Ohio Republicans Introduce Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Combined With Ban on Teaching 'Divisive Concepts'

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

Rep. Jean Schmidt, one of the co-sponsors

Thanks for the Invite to Your Republican Coke Orgy. I Have Some Questions

By Pete Kotz

Can I do key bumps with Jim Jordan?
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us