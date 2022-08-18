Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

Get your coats and shovels ready, Cleveland. We're in for it now.
After a summer with heat and drought conditions, we'll get to enjoy just a bit of fall before the winter rocks us once more. The Old Farmers' Almanac
released its predictions for the upcoming winter season, and Cleveland falls into the "Unreasonably Cold and Snowy" category.
That means a snow-filled, bitter stretch of months to go along with the dwindling daylight and general sadness.
"This winter will be filled plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling," the prediction reads.
The almanac says to expect January of 2023 to be the stormiest part of winter.
The Farmers’ Almanac suggests a stormy winter in on schedule especially for the eastern half of the country. For some areas this may mean snow, but for others it will result in more slush and mush.
The almanac reported a 94 percent accuracy in predicting precipitation for the 2021-22 winter, and a 50 percent accuracy in temperature, making their total accuracy rate about 72 percent — just below their regularly reported accuracy rate of 80 percent. Other sources say the almanac is only 50 percent accurate, so stay tuned to see how this prediction plays out.