Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

Winter is coming

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 12:44 pm

Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says
Emanuel Wallace

Get your coats and shovels ready, Cleveland. We're in for it now.

After a summer with heat and drought conditions, we'll get to enjoy just a bit of fall before the winter rocks us once more. The Old Farmers' Almanac released its predictions for the upcoming winter season, and Cleveland falls into the "Unreasonably Cold and Snowy" category.

That means a snow-filled, bitter stretch of months to go along with the dwindling daylight and general sadness.

"This winter will be filled plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling," the prediction reads.

click to enlarge Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says (2)

The almanac says to expect January of 2023 to be the stormiest part of winter.

The Farmers’ Almanac suggests a stormy winter in on schedule especially for the eastern half of the country. For some areas this may mean snow, but for others it will result in more slush and mush.

The almanac reported a 94 percent accuracy in predicting precipitation for the 2021-22 winter, and a 50 percent accuracy in temperature, making their total accuracy rate about 72 percent — just below their regularly reported accuracy rate of 80 percent. Other sources say the almanac is only 50 percent accurate, so stay tuned to see how this prediction plays out.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

Trending

Transgender Employee Files Healthcare Lawsuit Against Cleveland Orchestra

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

Transgender Employee Files Healthcare Lawsuit Against Cleveland Orchestra

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?

By Sam Allard

Bally Sports Wants to Charge Me How Much for Its New Streaming Service?

Team of Experts Enlisted to Help Catch Wallaby Running Loose in Stark County

By Vince Grzegorek

Team of Experts Enlisted to Help Catch Wallaby Running Loose in Stark County

A Court-Ordered Freeze of Regulator’s HB 6 Cases Could Further Harm Ohio Consumers

By Kathiann Kowalski, Eye on Ohio

FirstEnergy’s headquarters in Akron.

Also in News & Views

Coal Plant Subsidies From Pay-for-Play Legislation Have Cost Ohioans $173 million

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Coal Plant Subsidies From Pay-for-Play Legislation Have Cost Ohioans $173 million

As Young Voter Turnout Improves Nationwide, Will Ohio Follow?

By Andrew Kuder, Ohio News Connection

A lack of representation from their own age group could be keeping young Ohioans from voting.

A Court-Ordered Freeze of Regulator’s HB 6 Cases Could Further Harm Ohio Consumers

By Kathiann Kowalski, Eye on Ohio

FirstEnergy’s headquarters in Akron.

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 5, David and Goliath

By Vince Grzegorek

New episodes every Monday
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us