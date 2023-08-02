Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Frank LaRose's Office Promotes Wrong Date for August Special Election in Official Email

Early voting numbers continue to smash expectations; but remember, the official election date is Aug. 8.

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 9:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Frank LaRose's Office Promotes Wrong Date for August Special Election in Official Email
Submitted photo
As Ohio's top election official promotes the wrong election date, Hamilton County's early in-person voting numbers tip over 20,000.

At 8:26 p.m. on Aug. 1, an email from Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office was sent to potential poll workers promoting the Aug. 8 special election. Except, the date for the high-stakes election that could cement abortion rights for Ohioans, was wrong.

"Next Tuesday, August 2nd, is the election!" reads the subject line of an email informing subscribers there may be a need for poll workers in their county. The email also reminds recipients to vote, but the only reference to election day was the incorrect Aug. 2 date in the subject line.

The email went uncorrected for approximately 45 minutes before the official [email protected] email issued a correction.

"CORRECTION: The election date in the previous email subject line was incorrect. The date of the August special election is August 8. We regret the error," the email reads.

Rob Nichols, a spokesperson for LaRose's office, said the email was created using the wrong template.

“We regret that an email to poll workers using an old template was sent out this evening before final review and approval," Nichols said. "A corrected email was sent immediately. The date of the August special election is, of course, Tuesday, August 8. We sincerely apologize for the error.”

LaRose, who holds a seat that is supposed to be non-partisan, has been leading the Republican's crusade to pass Issue 1, which would make it harder for voters to amend the Ohio Constitution by raising the threshold from 50% to 60%. More specifically, LaRose has repeatedly admitted that Republicans want to prevent voters from amending the constitution in order to make it harder for Ohioans to legalize abortion in November.

Originally published by CityBeat, Scene's sister paper in Cincinnati.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Finalist Voting for Best of Cleveland 2023 Now Open

By Scene Staff

Finalist Voting for Best of Cleveland 2023 Now Open

Early Vote Figures Continue Their Tear in Ohio’s August Special Election

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Voting location.

RTA Waterfront Line Will Reopen in September, But Only for Browns Home Games

By Mark Oprea

RTA's Waterfront Line in an undated photo.

Ohio Amendment to Curb ‘Out-of-State Special Interests’ Gets Nearly All Its Funding From Them

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — JULY 26: A yard sign against Ohio Issue 1 which if passed at the August 8 special election would require a 60% vote to pass future citizen-initiated amendments including the Reproductive Freedom Amendment which will be on the ballot in November, July 26, 2023, in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

This Month's MIX at CMA Will Be a New Orleans-Style Bash

By Maria Elena Scott

All galleries remain open for viewing during MIX.

RTA Waterfront Line Will Reopen in September, But Only for Browns Home Games

By Mark Oprea

RTA's Waterfront Line in an undated photo.

Finalist Voting for Best of Cleveland 2023 Now Open

By Scene Staff

Finalist Voting for Best of Cleveland 2023 Now Open

Cleveland Police Will No Longer Blur Officer Faces in Body Cam Videos

By Rachel Dissell, The Marshall Project

A screen shot from police body-worn camera video from 2022 that shows the faces of officers blurred out. Cleveland has changed its policy and will no longer routinely shield officers' images.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us