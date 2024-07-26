Fridrich Bicycle to Permanently Close at the End of August

After nearly 150 years in business, Cleveland's oldest bike shop will permanently close next month

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 10:21 am

After nearly a century-and-a-half in business, Fridrich Bicycle, Cleveland's oldest continuously-owned bike shop will be going out of business this year.
Mark Oprea
In one month, a pillar of Ohio City and Cleveland's bicycle community will close its doors for good.

We've known for months now that Charles Fridrich planned on calling it a day for Fridrich Bicycle, the multi-generational business that opened its doors way back at the turn of the 20th century. But the octogenarian owner recently pegged a date: August 31.

It will be a sad day for the community, and the family. Charles plans on spending time on his other passion -- harness racing. But the decades of memories and personal service delivered to the city are going to be hard to move past.

Charles "Chuck" Fridrich, 83, the owner of Fridrich Bicycle since his father died in 1992. After 141 years in business, Fridrich said he's looking to sell.
Mark Oprea
"We give, to my knowledge, the best customer service in the entire bike industry here in Northern Ohio," Fridrich told Scene earlier this year "That's my belief. Because I insist upon it."

Small, family-owned bike shops are facing hard times with shifting consumer trends, both toward e-bikes and with purchases coming from Amazon, Walmart and big retailers. A recent survey by Bicycle Retailer found that the third quarter of 2023 was the single worst for sales in memory.

Fridrich has entertained as least three buyers for the property, which includes other buildings and a parking lot. He hopes someone decides to keep the bike shop, and at least one, he told us earlier this year, would do so.

More on the history of the legendary business in our story below.


