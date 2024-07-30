Frontier Ending Five Routes Out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport Citing 'Market Demand'

Direct flights on the airline to and from Jacksonville, New Orleans, Myrtle Beach, Pensacola, and Savannah will soon end

By on Tue, Jul 30, 2024 at 1:26 pm

click to enlarge Frontier's set to end five direct flights in September. - Frontier
Frontier
Frontier's set to end five direct flights in September.
Despite a relatively glowing year for Frontier Airlines at Cleveland Hopkins, the Denver-based company announced this week that they'll be cutting five direct flights  at the end of the summer season.

Come September, Clevelanders will no longer be able to book budget flights on the airline directly to Jacksonville, Florida; New Orleans; Myrtle Beach; Pensacola, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. Travelers will have to fly to these destinations with connecting flights, via Spirit, Southwest Delta and United.

A spokesperson at Cleveland Hopkins deferred to Frontier, who did not return calls for comment Monday and Tuesday.
“These routes are seasonal, and are ending with the conclusion of the summer travel season,” a statement from Frontier published in the Plain Dealer Tuesday read. “A decision on resuming service to these destinations next summer will be made at a later date, based on market demand.”

Market demand has seemed to, regardless of its cancellations, prop Frontier up in recent years amongst its competitors.

Along with adding a handful of new routes in the spring, and a whole new crew base of 450 set up here in January, the airline had its busiest stretch last year since 2008, with 221,434 customers at Hopkins—making it the most traveled airline, the PD reported, in Cleveland. (United had 217,898; American Airlines, 181,340.)

Mass doesn't come without controversy. As flights increased, so did a barrel of complaints.

According to "The Plane Truth 2024" report from the United States Public Interest Research Group, Frontier amassed a new record of customer complaints—an increase of 29 percent last year—that revolved around scheduling issues, excessive cancellations, delays and slow-rolled refunds.

That gave Frontier the "worst ratio of complaints to passengers," the report reads, twice as high as Spirit, which came in at second place.

Such report was before the Biden administration signed an executive order in April demanding that all U.S. airlines issue refunds for botched flights without having customers "jump through hoops" to get their money back. And within a week's time.

Frontier will most likely decide if they're rebooting the aforementioned five flights to the South in early 2025.

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
July 17, 2024

