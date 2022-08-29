Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Gov. Mike DeWine Ducks Nan Whaley’s Call for Gubernatorial Candidate Debate

Whaley says the people of Ohio deserve a proper debate

By on Mon, Aug 29, 2022 at 1:51 pm

click to enlarge COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine talks with the press at a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils, August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio. - (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal)
(Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal)
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine talks with the press at a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils, August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio.

Nan Whaley wants a debate with the governor.

But will Mike DeWine go toe to toe with his Democratic challenger? He repeatedly avoided a clear answer on the subject Friday.

“We’ll see. I suspect there will be joint appearances that some of the newspapers will be having, those will be available to people to watch live,” he said to reporters after a speech.

“I’m out every day talking with the people in the state of Ohio. There has been no governor that has had more press conferences than I have.”

DeWine said voters have his years of governor with which to evaluate him.

Whaley, a former mayor of Dayton and Ohio’s first woman to run for governor on a major party ticket, said she’s all in.

“Hey, I’m ready,” Whaley said. “Look, I’m pretty disappointed. Frankly, I thought that Mike DeWine at least believed in democracy.”

She said DeWine is afraid of the public learning about his anti-abortion stances or his 2019 signing of legislation that’s now at the center of a criminal bribery investigation into both FirstEnergy Corp. and the former Speaker of the Ohio House.

“He knows those answers aren’t good for him,” she said. “We’re ready to go. You name the time and place and we’ll be there.”

Invitations to the governor from both Nexstar Media Group, which operates several news stations in Ohio, and the Ohio Debate Commission await final answers.

Jill Miller Zimon, executive director of the Ohio Debate Commission, expressed optimism regarding the likelihood of a gubernatorial debate. She said candidates typically finalize debate agreements around Labor Day, and DeWine hasn’t said no thus far. But voters deserve a debate.

“Voters are entitled to get information from candidates they can trust,” she said. “High quality debates with skilled moderators tend to be able to produce that kind of content.”

She said the newspaper editorial board meetings DeWine cited — which typically consist of editors, opinion contributors and reporters at a publication asking questions of one or both candidates — don’t cut it.

“They’re worthwhile, but they’re not a substitute for a debate,” she said.

Both candidates answered a range of questions from reporters on other subjects Friday.

DeWine

Last year, the governor signed legislation that essentially creates new veto power for county governments against wind and solar developments. No such power exists for fossil fuel projects. The Ohio Capital Journal reported last week that 10 Ohio counties have since passed partial bans of the renewables.

“Well, that means 78 have not,” DeWine said. “Look, these are local communities making decisions. We are a local government state, where people locally have the right to express their opinion.”

Under a law DeWine signed in 2019, Ohioans subsidize the losses of two coal plants — one in Ohio and one in Indiana — incurred by three investor-owned utility companies in Ohio. Ratepayers have spent $173 million on the coal subsidies to date since Jan. 1, 2020. DeWine defended the nuclear bailouts in the law (now the subject of a criminal investigation) but suggested the coal subsidies are a bad idea.

“You know, as far as subsidizing any facility outside the state of Ohio, there’s no reason we should be doing that at all,” he said.

On President Joe Biden’s recently announced plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 of student loan debt, he said it’s a difficult question. He suggested finding ways to make college more affordable would be more prudent.

“I have certainly talked to enough former students who have a debt that’s a very significant burden to them,” he said. “On the other hand, you know, I have a fear about additional inflation. This is a ton of money to be dumping into the economy. So I worry about that, inflation is a very cruel tax and it’s usually felt the hardest by people who are poor.”

Whaley

During her speech and in answering questions with reporters, Whaley repeatedly referred to an ”illegitimate state government” — a reference to Ohio’s legislative and congressional maps, which have been repeatedly deemed to be unlawful gerrymanders by the Ohio Supreme Court but are in effect in 2022 regardless.

She expressed her support for policies to reduce gun violence like requiring background checks for all gun sales. She contrasted this with the governor, who signed into law a bill that expands the right to shoot to kill in self-defense, another that removed training requirements for adults to carry a concealed weapon, and a third that allows teachers to carry a gun in the classroom.

She said DeWine caved to the “extremism” within his own party, after making little effort to pass a modest gun safety package of his own.

“Nine people dead in Dayton wasn’t worth the political risk for Mike DeWine,” she said, referring to the 2019 mass shooting.

Whaley criticized DeWine for the whipsaw pace with which Ohio moved in federal court to enact a roughly six-week abortion ban after the Supreme Court reversed its prior holding protecting women’s right to abortion access. She also mentioned his comments reported in the Columbus Dispatch that we should “go as far as we can” restricting abortion.

She said these restrictions are going to deter women from moving to Ohio to work.

“Women have choices of where to live and where to work,” she said. “If you are 20 to 40 years old, why would you choose to live in Ohio if he wants to go as far as possible on abortion access? Why would you want to live in a state where you might die on the operating table because your doctor cannot provide the services that you need?”

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens
Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party

Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party
This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens
Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party

Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party
This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens
Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party

Photos From Shooters on the Water's End of Summer 80s Party
This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

This Hudson Home Originally Modeled on an English Cotswold Design Is Newly Renovated and On the Market

Trending

New Podcast Details 2011 Zanesville Exotic Animal Tragedy

By Sean M. Peters

New Podcast Details 2011 Zanesville Exotic Animal Tragedy

It’s a Golden Age for Marijuana Users in Their Golden Years

By Kianga J. Moore

Cannabis activist Arlene Williams, 84, who grew up in Detroit, has traveled the world advocating for drug reform.

Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend

By The Buckeye Flame

Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend

Ten Ohio Counties Ban Wind, Solar Projects Under New State Law

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Solar panels

Also in News & Views

Sheetz Opens Store in Mayfield Heights, Another Coming Soon to Old Brooklyn

By Sam Allard

Sheetz Opens Store in Mayfield Heights, Another Coming Soon to Old Brooklyn

Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend

By The Buckeye Flame

Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend

Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins Opening Pizza Shop with Family

By Sam Allard

Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins Opening Pizza Shop with Family

East Cleveland Seeking Recall of Councilman Who Held Back to School Fundraiser With Strippers

By Sam Allard

East Cleveland City Hall
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us