Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Greater Cleveland Food Bank Preparing for Increased Demand After SNAP Benefit Cuts

$23 million in benefit cuts await Cuyahoga County alone

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 7:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A survey found that increased SNAP benefits during the pandemic helped families eat healthier foods. - (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)
A survey found that increased SNAP benefits during the pandemic helped families eat healthier foods.


As temporary, additional SNAP benefits put in place during the pandemic are set to end after February, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is urging people to reach out for assistance.

“It’s no secret that inflation is real. If you’ve never received help, it’s ok to receive help from our network of partners,” Tiffany Scruggs, vice president of client services, said. “We understand that times get hard and that is the purpose of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.”

The emergency allotments were never intended to be permanent but rather “a temporary strategy authorized by Congress to help low-income individuals and families deal with the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic” according to the USDA.

GCFB estimates that one in seven people in its service area is food insecure, meaning they have inadequate access to food or do not know how or where they’ll get their next meal. According to Scruggs, the termination of the emergency allotments will mean a $23 million loss in benefits in Cuyahoga County per month.

“Our goal is to provide awareness and strategies centered around making sure community members know where to access food,” Scruggs said, emphasizing that there is nothing recipients can do to continue receiving the emergency allotments.

Scruggs said SNAP recipients should not try to contact their local Jobs and Family Services Office, as call wait times can take hours and the office has no control over the cuts.

“There’s nothing that a resident can do to keep these benefits…with this being a federal change there is no advocacy, there is no other option at this time,” said Scruggs. “Contacting your local Jobs and Family Services will not change the outcome.”

GCFB partners with more than 1,000 agencies and programs in the Cleveland area and has an interactive map to help users find local partners .

People facing food insecurity — SNAP recipients or otherwise — can call the GCFB help center at 216-738-2067 or visit its website.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Put-in-Bay: Vice Shitty — A Police Chief, a Florida Strip Club Mogul, a “Bribe” and the Grand Criminal Conspiracy That Didn’t Exist

By Doug Brown

An island never far from scandal

Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies

By Vince Grzegorek

Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to&nbsp;Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies

FirstEnergy Exec Tried to Keep DeWine Aide’s Name Off $10M Transaction Tied to HB6

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy Exec Tried to Keep DeWine Aide’s Name Off $10M Transaction Tied to HB6

Gov. Mike DeWine Gives Thumbs Up to Ohio Passenger Rail Expansion Study

By Mark Oprea

The Cleveland Amtrak station

Also in News & Views

FirstEnergy Exec Tried to Keep DeWine Aide’s Name Off $10M Transaction Tied to HB6

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy Exec Tried to Keep DeWine Aide’s Name Off $10M Transaction Tied to HB6

Former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Working With Redistricting Group on Possible Amendment

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio, Maureen O’Connor poses for a portrait in the Court Law Library Reading Room, December 8, 2022, at Supreme Court of Ohio in Columbus, Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine Gives Thumbs Up to Ohio Passenger Rail Expansion Study

By Mark Oprea

The Cleveland Amtrak station

Put-in-Bay: Vice Shitty — A Police Chief, a Florida Strip Club Mogul, a “Bribe” and the Grand Criminal Conspiracy That Didn’t Exist

By Doug Brown

An island never far from scandal
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us