Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

How Do the Candidates for County Executive Say "Cuyahoga"?

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 9:37 am

click to enlarge Republican Lee Weingart (L) and Demorat Chris Ronayne (R)
Republican Lee Weingart (L) and Demorat Chris Ronayne (R)

The Democratic frontrunner for Cuyahoga County Executive, Chris Ronayne, is convinced that he pronounces the word 'Cuyahoga' with a long 'o,' like hoagie.

"I'm willing to be convinced otherwise, but that's how I say it across the board: Cuyahoga County, Cuyahoga River, Cuyahoga Falls."

But even as he listed these examples off, his pronunciation of the controversial third syllable veered toward hawg.

"Huh," he said. "Yeah, sometimes for the Cuyahoga River that happens."

It was posited by no less than Pulitzer-Prize Winner Connie Schultz, when the Plain Dealer covered the pronunciation dispute back in 2009, that it was an "East Side-West Side thing, with East Siders leaning toward hoag."

When presented with this theory, Ronayne allowed that the elision in his pronunciation might be due to his "split lineage" as a resident of Cleveland's West Side but having worked professionally for 16 years on the East Side at University Circle Inc. He said he was fascinated, in any case, by the word's origins and its various meanings to Native American nations that occupied the area or influenced the language.

"Depending on the tribe, [Cuyahoga means] either 'crooked' or 'jawbone' or 'Land of the Small,'" he said. "I like the first two."

Ronayne said that he has even started greeting  local audiences as "Cuyahogans" in remarks.

"I don't know if this is new, and I'm interested to see how it plays," he said, "but the reality is, we're all one watershed."

Republican challenger Lee Weingart answered unconventionally. Not only did he pronounce the word in the hoagie style. He also said he thinks he pronounces it as a three syllable, not a four-syllable word. "Cuy-HOGA," or even Cuy'hoga. 

(We didn't pursue this digression, but the Summit County denizens in the North Akron suburbs tend to compress the word further still, down to two  hard-working syllables, e.g. Cawga Falls.)

Could this be considered a tomayto-tomahto situation, Scene inquired of the Republican?

"I guess," Weingart replied. "I'm a tomayto guy. The other sounds pretentious. Like 'rather' or "raaaaath-er.'"

Democratic challenger Tariq Shabazz, distinguishing himself from the pack, told Scene in an email that he believes he pronounces the word Cuyahawga.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs

The Oldest Things In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

Trending

Public Square Bollard Project to Replace Jersey Barriers Now Estimated at $3.5 Million

By Sam Allard

The Group Plan Commission proposes removable bollards of this sort on Public Square.

'Geraldo in Cleveland' Show on WTAM Ending This Week After Four Years on the Air

By Vince Grzegorek

Geraldo in Cleveland is coming to an end

Cavs Ditch Goodyear Patch, Ink Jersey Partnership with Cleveland Cliffs for Next Season

By Sam Allard

Cliffs Patch

Ohio Republicans Abandon Independent Mapmakers to Pass Slightly Modified GOP Redistricting Maps

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes talks to Senate President Matt Huffman during Saturday’s meeting of the ORC. The commission ended up throwing out independent mapmaker work and adopting a slightly revised version of the third map, already rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Also in News & Views

Cavs Ditch Goodyear Patch, Ink Jersey Partnership with Cleveland Cliffs for Next Season

By Sam Allard

Cliffs Patch

Ohio Republicans Abandon Independent Mapmakers to Pass Slightly Modified GOP Redistricting Maps

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair state Sen. Vernon Sykes talks to Senate President Matt Huffman during Saturday’s meeting of the ORC. The commission ended up throwing out independent mapmaker work and adopting a slightly revised version of the third map, already rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Browns and Deshaun Watson — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

By Vince Grzegorek

The Browns and Deshaun Watson — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates for Ohio 2022 Primary

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Ohio's 2022 Primary: Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates Early, in-person voting is slated to start Apr. 5 for the May 3 Ohio primary election.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us