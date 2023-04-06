Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

In Ohio Cities Like Toledo, Dollar Stores Leave Trail of Neighborhood Disinvestment

More than 50 U.S. cities have taken measures to curb their expansion

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 1:58 pm

click to enlarge In 2022, there were more than 37,000 dollar stores in the United States, up by 1,500 from the previous year, according to the website Statista. - Mike Mozart/FlickrCC
Mike Mozart/FlickrCC
In 2022, there were more than 37,000 dollar stores in the United States, up by 1,500 from the previous year, according to the website Statista.

New research found more communities are rejecting the expansion of so-called "dollar stores" into their areas, and even enacting local laws to limit them.

In Ohio, Toledo residents said it is a battle they have fought for a nearly a decade, over concerns about what these discount stores can do to mom-and-pop retailers.

Rev. Donald Perryman, pastor of Center of Hope Community Baptist Church, explained neighborhood groups continue to press for ordinances requiring incoming stores to offer fresh produce, and restricting those mainly selling processed foods.

"Dollar stores have disinvested from neighborhoods," Perryman argued. "Leaving them economic and food wastelands or deserts to the degree that in my community, over 77% of the people living in that area want more stores that sell quality, affordable food and produce."

In a written statement, one firm, Dollar General, said thousands of its customers rely on the company for convenient access to affordable household essentials, and about 75% of Dollar General's stores serve communities of 20,000 residents or fewer.

According to a report by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, more than 50 cities across the U.S. have enacted laws limiting chain dollar-store expansion. Perryman pointed to the ways the discount chains have affected his community.

"They have elevated crime in those neighborhoods," Perryman asserted. "They experience staffing issues, often close early or open late, and they have long lines at the register. The parking lots are full of trash. A lot of the product never even gets out of the shipping bin onto the shelf, because of lack of staffing. "

Dollar chains have also come under scrutiny for low wages. According to the report, more than 90% of Dollar General workers earn less than $15 an hour. In 2019, the median annual salary for a Dollar General worker was around $14,000 a year.

Tags:

