Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Jimmy and Dee Haslam Hosting Fundraiser for J.D. Vance? That Tracks!

Browns owners famously adept at assessing character of men to whom they pay huge sums of money.

By on Wed, Aug 31, 2022 at 3:02 pm

click to enlarge Jimmy Haslam - Twitter
Twitter
Jimmy Haslam

Fresh off the suspension of franchise quarterback and serial masseuse abuser DeShaun Watson, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam will co-host a fundraiser for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance, the Hillbilly Elegy author and venture capitalist born again as a MAGA firebrand. 

The Haslams will join Columbus-area orthopedic surgeon Dr. Peter Edwards, former JobsOhio Director Mark Kvamme, members of the dynastic Columbus Schottenstein family and others in the Sept. 21 event at the Athletic Club of Columbus.

Tickets range from $500 for individual attendees to $10,000 for the event chairs.

The Haslams have long been faithful Republican donors and have contributed handsomely to Ohio statewide candidates and Republican Political Action Committees in 2021 and 2022.  Proceeds from the Sept. 21 fundraiser, in fact, will be split between Vance and the Ohio Republican Party.

In a Wednesday email, a lifeless Vance invited Columbus-area donors to the Sept. 21 event and another, Wednesday night, at the Scioto Country Club. 

"We’re now just 68 days out from Election Day, and I hope to have your help in the final stretch," the email read. "Recent polling shows that I am ahead, but we have to keep pushing to compete with the millions of dollars being spent by my opponent [Democrat Tim Ryan]. If I have the funds to stay on the air and get my message out, I will win."

Vance's message emerges from an adopted extremist social conservativism that includes such hallmarks as supporting total bans on abortion and porn. In one controversial appearance — at a Christian high school — Vance was railing against divorce and the disintegration of the nuclear family and implied that women in unhappy "or even violent" marriages should remain in them to prevent dysfunction and future unhappiness for their children. He has run what some Republican strategists and commentators have called "the worst campaign you can possibly run." 

For the Haslams, filthy rich Tennesseans who have proven so adept, recently, at investigating the character of men they lavish enormous quantities of money upon, support for the pervert Vance is only natural.   

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

You Can Own One Of The Most Unique Homes In Northeast Ohio For $299,000

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price
Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000

Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000
Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

News & Views Slideshows

You Can Own One Of The Most Unique Homes In Northeast Ohio For $299,000

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price
Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000

Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000
Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

News & Views Slideshows

You Can Own One Of The Most Unique Homes In Northeast Ohio For $299,000

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price
Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000

Own This Floating House In Port Clinton for Under $175,000
Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square

Photos From the 2022 Garlic Festival on Shaker Square
Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Photos From the 2022 One World Day in the Cultural Gardens

Trending

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

By Vince Grzegorek

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

Ohio Legislature Worries It’s Not Cruel Enough

By Pete Kotz

Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima.

Experts Say Adopting a 'Care Response' Model for Non-violent Emergency Calls Would Benefit Cleveland Residents, Police and Bottom Line

By Sam Allard

Experts Say Adopting a 'Care Response' Model for Non-violent Emergency Calls Would Benefit Cleveland Residents, Police and Bottom Line

Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend

By The Buckeye Flame

Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend

Also in News & Views

Order Your Free COVID-19 Tests by Sept. 2, Because the U.S. Government Is Halting the Program

By Allison Babka

An at-home COVID-19 test

Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH — AUGUST 29: An anti-solar power sign outside a home, one of many in a rural area east of Lancaster, Ohio, August 29, 2022, in Fairfield County, Ohio.

Ohio Debate Commission Announces Gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and Chief Justice Debates, But Republicans Haven't Committed to Participating

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Mar 28, 2022; Wilberforce, Ohio, USA; Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican candidates stand on stage before the start of their primary debate at Central State University.

Ohio Schools Seek to Adapt to Mental Health Crisis

By Andrew Kuder, Ohio News Connection

Some educators say kids continue to struggle with social skills and mental health challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us