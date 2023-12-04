John Zitzner, Founder of Breakthrough Schools, Pleads No Contest to Prostitution Charge, Enters Diversion Program

He'll return to court in 2024 for sentencing

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 10:32 am

Zitzner, 68 - Breakthrough Charter Schools
Breakthrough Charter Schools
Zitzner, 68

John Zitzner last week in Rocky River Municipal Court entered a plea of no contest to a single misdemeanor charge of engaging in prostitution.

The founder of Breakthrough Charger Schools was earlier this year among 149 Johns arrested in a weeklong, statewide sting. He shortly thereafter resigned his position as president of the Friends of Breakthrough nonprofit.

According to the case's court docket, Zitzner will enter a Selective Intervention Diversion Program, which he must complete by May of next year. He'll then return to court for sentencing.

Attorney Ian Friedman is representing Zitzner.

“Law enforcement across Ohio teamed up in a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking,” Yost said in a release at the time of the arrests. “The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward.”

Operation Buyer's Remorse involved multiple agencies from across the state.

A spokesperson for Yost told Scene Zitzner was arrested on September 28th in Westlake by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
