Kings Island's Adventure Port Opens Saturday

Adventure Port will feature two new family rides, along with new shopping, dining and drinking options at The Mercado and Enrique's

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 10:10 am

Cargo Loco in Adventure Port - Photo: facebook.com/visitkingsisland
Photo: facebook.com/visitkingsisland
Cargo Loco in Adventure Port
The wait is over for explorers waiting to journey to Kings Island’s newest attraction, Adventure Port. The tropical-rainforest-expedition-themed area between Coney Mall and Action Zone will open for guests Saturday, June 10.

"Resting in the foothills of overgrown mountains and dense tropical terrain, Adventure Port is a hub for explorers searching for the ruins of an ancient civilization, its forbidden temple and mysterious wonders. If asked, the locals will tell tales of those who came before you and vanished. Did they unwittingly disturb ancient spirits and fall victim to an age-old curse?" writes the park on its website.

Adventure Port will feature two new family rides: Sol Spin, a Ferris wheel-esque ride that sends riders flying 60 feet through the air at 25 mph, and Cargo Loco, a barrel-spinning ride.

The Adventure Express roller coaster will also provide new theme enhancements and experiences for park guests, the amusement park said in a press release. Now, riders will embark on a treasure-hunting mine train quest for the Forbidden Temple.

You can also check out new shopping, dining and drinking options at The Mercado, or grab a quick bite at Enrique's.

“Over the past several months I’ve been truly amazed to see how this area of the park has been transformed into telling an immersive story of adventure and exploration,” Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager, said in a press release. “The rides we’ve added are a perfect complement to the park’s offerings, and we took advantage of the new area to continue to showcase the quality of our food and beverage offering.”

Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. More info: visitkingsisland.com.

