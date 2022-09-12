Last Year, 127 Microwaves Hid $2.4 Million in Drug Money. Last Weekend, They Were Given Out for Free to Needy Clevelanders

Hoping the Feds missed a few stacks of cash but naturally discovering the opposite, Hales took the 127 microwaves he found inside, many of had never been opened, and all of which were never used for their intended purpose, and gave them all away for free last Friday on Lorain Ave near Cents.
Some passersby peered into the the few that were locked shut, hoping to spot a bundle of illicit cash, while others simply scooped up a freebie, all of which were gone in under 30 minutes.
Patricia Williams, a local resident, said she was happy to replace her rusted microwave with a new one.
Hales and his friends call the effort "Restoraging Love," and it was a success, as lucky residents snagged former mule microwaves that will surely become the appliance with the most interesting backstory in their house.