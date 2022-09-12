Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Last Year, 127 Microwaves Hid $2.4 Million in Drug Money. Last Weekend, They Were Given Out for Free to Needy Clevelanders

From coke to cooking

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 11:06 am

Last Year, 127 Microwaves Hid $2.4 Million in Drug Money. Last Weekend, They Were Given Out for Free to Needy Clevelanders
Photo by Corey Meador

The DEA this past winter seized some storage units as part of an investigation into three suburban Clevelanders who were rubbing shoulders with a Mexican cartel. Those units hit the auction block last week and Jeremy Hales, a popular YouTuber, landed the winning bid at $1,600.

Hoping the Feds missed a few stacks of cash but naturally discovering the opposite, Hales took the 127 microwaves he found inside, many of had never been opened, and  all of which were never used for their intended purpose, and gave them all away for free last Friday on Lorain Ave near Cents.

Some passersby peered into the the few that were locked shut, hoping to spot a bundle of illicit cash, while others simply scooped up a freebie, all of which were gone in under 30 minutes.

Patricia Williams, a local resident, said she was happy to replace her rusted microwave with a new one.

Hales and his friends call the effort "Restoraging Love," and it was a success, as lucky residents snagged former mule microwaves that will surely become the appliance with the most interesting backstory in their house.

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

