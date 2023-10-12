Lights Out Cleveland Has Recovered About 1,000 Dead or Injured Birds This Migratory Season After Building Collisions

With a little more than a month left in the fall migration, the group could surpass their average

By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 10:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tim Jasinski a wildlife rehab specialist at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center in Bay Village, administers a grey catbird a dose of meloxicam, an anti-inflammatory pain medication. It's like the catbird will be released three to five days after. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Tim Jasinski a wildlife rehab specialist at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center in Bay Village, administers a grey catbird a dose of meloxicam, an anti-inflammatory pain medication. It's like the catbird will be released three to five days after.
In Philadelphia, there were 1,500 in one day. In Chicago, there were 1,000 in one morning—victims of the McCormack Place convention center.

And on one day in Cleveland last week, over 100 birds flying south over Lake Erie crashed into buildings downtown, a natural byproduct of the unavoidable mix of fall migration and glass skyscrapers.

The seasonal push by bird species, mixed with the ofentimes fatal allure of light and glass, is why Lights Out, a bird-saving volunteer group nestled in the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center, exists.

From  August 15th, the start of the migration season, until October 4th, the all-volunteer group has recovered 927 birds: 286 that have survived and been rehabilitated, and 558 found dead on the sidewalks. (The others are in care, or died in captivity.) Most of those have been warblers and sparrows.

"It's been busy," Tim Jasinski, a wildlife rehabilitation specialist who nurtures birds back to health, told Scene. "We still need volunteers. Especially as it gets later in the season."

According to Jasinski, Lights Out volunteers dread two specific high periods: the end of September, when warblers finish their trek over the Great Lakes; and the end of October, when the delayed species and sparrows will finally find their way over the shores of Northeast Ohio.
click to enlarge Lights Out said they're on track to reach their annual average of 3,000 birds recovered. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Lights Out said they're on track to reach their annual average of 3,000 birds recovered.
The problem Jasinski and his usual volunteer base of four face is that they're short on people. During the spring and summer, the Metroparks advertised volunteer positions with Lights Out, but, according to Jasinski, not enough showed up.

"We're at least looking to get twelve people out there," he said.

Because of the early hours (Lights Out meets downtown around 6 a.m.) and the time spent walking (with coordinated routes), Jasinski said it's tough to lock down committed members. Which, of course, could mean life or death: the more Lights Out volunteers patrolling downtown, the fewer birds that end up tagged in Jasinski's freezer.

But days like those in Chicago, deadly days that lead to sidewalks covered, are what truly worry Kent Starrett, a veteran volunteer with Lights Out.

"We’ve had days when it’s been over 200, in the fall," he said. "It's all about the weather conditions: if it's a rainy day, clouds lying lower, birds flying at lower altitude."

His mind jumped to that fall day in 2018 that exemplified those conditions. "Oh, man, birds were hitting until noon that day. All over the place. It was awful."

Volunteers often cite "Feather Friendly" glass, a light diffuser that prevents collisions, as the most sensible way to lower numbers. Lights Outs expects to top the annual average of 3,000 recovered birds in 2023.
Related
Michelle Manzo, of Lights Out, holds a small black-throated green warbler that hit the side of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Manzo is a regular bird patroller for the organization.

Downtown Cleveland Sees the Most Bird-Building Collisions In Ohio. This Group Wants to Eliminate Them: Lights Out, a volunteer operation, is trying to expand their downtown patroller base and implore buildings to adopt bird-safe glass and turn lights out at night


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rejoice: The Center Street Swing Bridge Has Finally Reopened

By Mark Oprea

Rejoice: The Center Street Swing Bridge Has Finally Reopened

Legal Weed In November? Cleveland Weed Con Attendees Think Time is Nigh for Ohio

By Mark Oprea

Juan Collado Diaz, an organizer with the Sensible Movement Coalition, thinks that legalization is coming soon in Ohio. Ironically enough, he doesn't smoke, and sees Issue 2 more of a constitutional rights ballot. "I'm an activist," he said, "but I don't partake."

Memphis & Pearl Mixed-Use Project Receives Funding Boost From Cleveland City Council

By Mark Oprea

Conceptual design renderings of "Memphis & Pearl"

Despite Ohio State Board of Education President Canceling Meeting, 11 Members Met Anyway

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Department of Education in Columbus, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

Economic Impact: Ohio Could Potentially See Millions More in Tax Revenue if Issue 2 Passes

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Roger Davis of Grove City works to remove fan leaves from around the flowers before the marijuana plants are dried, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

Despite Ohio State Board of Education President Canceling Meeting, 11 Members Met Anyway

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Department of Education in Columbus, Ohio.

Hamas Attacks Met With Condemnation Among Ohio’s Congressional Delegation

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

A community gathering on Monday evening in Cleveland

Ohioans: Today's the Last Day to Register to Vote in the November Election

By Scene Staff

Ohioans: Today's the Last Day to Register to Vote in the November Election
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us