Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Lillian Kuri Believes the Cleveland Foundation's New Center Can Build a New Midtown

Kuri seeks to "not to have Midtown feel like a pass through" and Cleveland to be "one connected city"

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lillian Kuri, the newest president of the Cleveland Foundation, on the third floor of the foundation's new location in Midtown, on June 6. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Lillian Kuri, the newest president of the Cleveland Foundation, on the third floor of the foundation's new location in Midtown, on June 6.
If you were to talk with Lillian Kuri long enough, you would discover that her strong sense of place originated on a childhood farm in Ravenna.

Kuri, the newest director of the Cleveland Foundation, relayed the origin story on a recent tour of the foundation center in Midtown she helped design. Her parents, immigrants from Lebanon, bought land in Northeast Ohio the mid-1960s, shortly after marrying. They joined the First Congregational Church. They hosted picnics, parties, and several of Kuri's mother's 28 first cousins.

"Our farm became this, like, hub for family," Kuri said, walking around the foundation's second floor. "My dad had [over] every Northeast Ohio doctor of Arabic descent."

Kuri, who trained as an architect at Harvard, believed there needed to be a subtle connection between form and place in the design of the foundation's headquarters. "It really sat with me in terms of how, well, this building could do that."

Kuri believes her goal of creating a headquarters that looks as inviting as its design will be felt by the public when the Cleveland Foundation officially opens its doors for its July 15 grand opening in Midtown.

It's an energy Kuri is banking on leveraging to expand the Cleveland Foundation's identity as a community center, and more than just a grant-making machine. Over here, a free-to-the-public dance studio. Up here, a staircase-styled co-working space. Over there, a convertible meeting room for nonprofit galas. Walking around the building with its timber walls, pristine natural light and ultramodern kitchen nooks, one gets the sense that people could fill the space — that is, if the desire is there.
click to enlarge A snapshot of Lillian Kuri and the Cleveland Foundation's view of their new district, a four-block walkable area tied together by a leafy promenade and East 66th St. - Cleveland Foundation
Cleveland Foundation
A snapshot of Lillian Kuri and the Cleveland Foundation's view of their new district, a four-block walkable area tied together by a leafy promenade and East 66th St.
The post-Covid belief that working from home will become passé is also fueling the in-construction Midtown Collaboration Center, set to rise next door, to the foundation's west, by 2025. With a companion East 66th Streetscape Plan — what Kuri calls the "Central Park of this district," with its cycle loops and walking promenade — it's possible that Kuri's dream could help reawaken Midtown Cleveland from its postindustrial slumber and decades of stale design.

Kuri's hunch segues nicely into recent plans from city and county leaders. Just this week, Mayor Justin Bibb, County Executive Chris Ronayne and Downtown Cleveland Alliance President Michael Deemer announced an idealistic "Reimagining Downtown" strategy, a detailed one- to five-year road map for shaping Cleveland into a more appealing, 15-minute city. Like Kuri's hope for her center, it resembles a walkable, plant-rich, people-friendly neighborhood. Not just a place for commerce.

Related
Matt Moss, manager of Strategic Planning Initiatives at the Cleveland Planning Commission, is a key mind behind the city's progress in becoming a 15-minute city, or a place non-reliant on car transportation.

Cleveland Wants to Become a 15-Minute City. What Does That Mean? And How Does It Plan on Getting There?: The city is pursuing two key avenues: a change to zoning laws and incentives for transit-oriented development that doesn't plan around parking


Much more so, Kuri said, than the Cleveland Foundation's previous location, one tucked away on the 12th and 13th floors of the Hanna Building on Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street, floors for the most part quiet and vacant post-pandemic.

"It feels like we were this great institution, right in the Hanna, doing great things," Kuri said. "But it wasn't visible."

She added, "That was the core of this: how to make that visible, accessible, and felt by people." She smiled, and inhaled. "And I hope you feel that in this building—and smell the timber."

click to enlarge A rendering of the next-door Midtown Collaboration Center, which just passed design review by the Cleveland Planning Commission. When opened, it'll act as a companion piece to the foundation-as-hub. - Cleveland Foundation
Cleveland Foundation
A rendering of the next-door Midtown Collaboration Center, which just passed design review by the Cleveland Planning Commission. When opened, it'll act as a companion piece to the foundation-as-hub.
The $22 million building (paid for by the Foundation's endowment fund) and its "innovation center"-mindedness wasn't initially welcomed by its neighbors. A 2020 lawsuit by trustees of the historic Dunham Tavern Museum directly to the east claimed that the foundation's land deal was made secretly — and ignored concerns of its neighbors. (The Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear the case.)

"The historic public greenspace will no longer be public or green, but will instead become more corporate office space in a city already full of vacant commercial real estate," Peter Pattakos, an attorney for Dunham, wrote in a memo after the Supreme Court's decision.

Pattakos criticized the seemingly abject irony of a legacy, money-packed philanthropic organization moving into one of the poorest corridors in the city.

"The Cleveland Foundation touts its status as the world’s first non-profit 'community foundation,' its endowment of $2.5 billion, and its $100-plus million in annual grant-making," he wrote, "while poverty and inequality continue to explode to historic proportions in Cleveland."

For Kuri, location is the precursor to change. Being in Midtown, displaying portraits of its neighbors in its hallway art gallery, keeping open the locally stocked café for passersby — those are things that could subvert longstanding stereotypes about Midtown as a defunct, expedient place.

To make her point, Kuri pointed to an anecdote circa 2020, when the foundation's donors urged to shift grant-making towards "food access and vaccines, whatever it was to make sure people were okay." It's how Kuri responded to the question of how the foundation, which has "proactive" influence over 56 percent of its $131 million charity, will alter its funding interests as Cleveland continues shifting across the post-Covid landscape.

"We're always going to be responsive to the needs of the community," Kuri said, walking around the foundation's third-floor rooftop, bare and awaiting furniture. Across the way is a gravel lot awaiting construction, with a gigantic solar panel to the north. "And we're also going to have some of the dollars go to kind of more proactive, long systemic change or initiatives that might overlap in a long period of time."

Meaning those that align with her contemporaries in office?

"It's kind of a moment, really," Kuri said. "It's a moment."

Related
"An artist friend of mine asked me if I could put a scoreboard screen on this side of the building," Shorey said. "Could you imagine that? Watching a performance of Shakespeare while sitting on the grass."

After ArtCraft's Closing, Buildings For Creatives Continue to Rise. Will They Offer Affordable Rents?: About a half dozen projects are in the works to provide studio space for migrating artists


Editor's Note: A previous version of this story contained outdated info about the percentage of Cleveland Foundation's charity it has "proactive" influence over. The correct percentage is 56. We regret the error.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'What's Coming Is a Tsunami': Cleveland Needs to Be More Prepared to Help Incoming Latin American Immigrants, Leaders Say

By Mark Oprea

'What's Coming Is a Tsunami': Cleveland Needs to Be More Prepared to Help Incoming Latin American Immigrants, Leaders Say

Downtown Cleveland Sees the Most Bird-Building Collisions In Ohio. This Group Wants to Eliminate Them

By Mark Oprea

Michelle Manzo, of Lights Out, holds a small black-throated green warbler that hit the side of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Manzo is a regular bird patroller for the organization.

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's Best Suburbs, Ranked

By Vince Grzegorek

Pepper Pike's finest

Kings Island's Adventure Port Opens Saturday

By Katherine Barrier

Cargo Loco in Adventure Port

Also in News & Views

Groups Fighting Hunger in Ohio Disappointed by State Senate Budget Draft

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Demand at foodbanks has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated.

Advocates React to Ohio Senate’s Private School Voucher Expansion Plan, More in State Budget Proposal

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

CMSD saw declines across the board during the last two years

Kings Island's Adventure Port Opens Saturday

By Katherine Barrier

Cargo Loco in Adventure Port

Dollar Stores and Giant Grocery Chains Push Healthy Food Out of Reach for Many, Activists Say

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

MCARTHUR, Ohio — APRIL 24: Signs for Dollar General and Family Dollar stores, April 24, 2023, in McArthur, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us