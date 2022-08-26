Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Podcast, Episode 6, The Younger Guys

The new weekly podcast on the history of the mob, crime and politics in Youngstown

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 1:46 pm

New episodes every Monday - truth.media/Sony Music
truth.media/Sony Music
New episodes every Monday

Episode 6 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here.

In this week's installment: A thief on the rise is making his bones with the mob boss until encountering a drug addict.

