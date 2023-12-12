Marshall Project - Cleveland Adds Reporter Doug Livingston to Staff

The ABJ vet joins the local newsroom of the nationally acclaimed criminal justice outlet

By on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 at 12:21 pm

click to enlarge Marshall Project - Cleveland Adds Reporter Doug Livingston to Staff
Courtesy Marshall Project
Longtime Akron Beacon Journal reporter Doug Livingston this week joined The Marshall Project - Cleveland, the local nonprofit newsroom of the nationwide outlet focused on criminal justice.

“Doug has all the tools of a great journalist: an innate curiosity backed with an unrelenting work ethic and the thoughtful intelligence to get to the root of any issue,” Phil Trexler, editor-in-chief of The Marshall Project - Cleveland, said in a statement.

Livingston spent the last 12 years at the ABJ, emerging as a clear standout in the Gatehouse Media property that, like other newsrooms, has seen dwindling staff. His prolific and vital enterprise work, along with stories on any number of beats, helped contextualize the city and center stories on its marginalized residents.

“Doug’s presence and approach to newsgathering are a great fit for our local team as we continue to expand our thinking on how we cover Cleveland and its criminal justice issues,” Marlon A. Walker, The Marshall Project’s managing editor, local, said in a statement.

The Marshall Project's Cleveland newsroom launched in 2022 and has delivered coverage on disparities in traffic citations, ongoing scandals involving Judge Leslie Celebrezze, the county jail's failure in preparing former inmates for reentry into society, among other stories.

"Next to my family, the privilege of covering Greater Akron has been the joy of my life," Livingston said on X.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
